7 months ago
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
January 25, 2017 / 3:08 AM / 7 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Austin Rivers scored 27 points and Jamal Crawford helped hold off a comeback bid by Atlanta in the fourth quarter as the Clippers defeated the Hawks 115-105 on Monday night.

F Blake Griffin, who missed his 18th straight game since arthroscopic knee surgery, is on track to return to the Clippers' lineup on Tuesday against the 76ers in Philadelphia. Griffin, who last played on Dec. 18, is averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

G Jamal Crawford helped hold off a comeback bid by Atlanta in the fourth quarter as the Clippers defeated the Hawks 115-105 on Monday night.

G JJ Redick hit 3 of 4 treys while scoring 17 points.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.