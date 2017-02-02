Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Raymond Felton had 18 points Wednesday.

F Brandon Bass added eight points in six minutes in place of De Andre Jordan, who was ejected in the third quarter Wednesday.

C DeAndre Jordan was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in the third quarter that sent Phoenix's Marquese Chriss crashing to the ground. He finished with just six points.

F Blake Griffin was back at the top of his game to help the Los Angeles Clippers persevere.

G J.J. Redick had 16 points for the Clippers and banked in a big 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down with 3:28 left to turn a three-point Los Angeles lead into a 112-106 margin.