7 months ago
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
February 3, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 7 months ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Raymond Felton had 18 points Wednesday.

F Brandon Bass added eight points in six minutes in place of De Andre Jordan, who was ejected in the third quarter Wednesday.

C DeAndre Jordan was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in the third quarter that sent Phoenix's Marquese Chriss crashing to the ground. He finished with just six points.

F Blake Griffin was back at the top of his game to help the Los Angeles Clippers persevere.

G J.J. Redick had 16 points for the Clippers and banked in a big 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down with 3:28 left to turn a three-point Los Angeles lead into a 112-106 margin.

