Paul Pierce, a former Celtics star, started and played the first 4:57 on Sunday at Boston. He took and rimmed the first shot of the game. His coach, former Celtics head man Doc Rivers, planned to put him back in at the end, but the Clippers turned a rout into a close game. Pierce re-entered the game with 19.8 seconds left to another major ovation -- and then avoided what would have been his first scoreless game ever in the building (630 games). He drained a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining in Boston's 107-102 victory.