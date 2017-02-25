Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

F Blake Griffin scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half for the Clippers.

G Chris Paul, who returned after missing 14 games with a torn ligament in his left thumb, scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out five assists. DeAndre Jordan chipped 14 points and eight rebounds. "The only thing that matters is how we did as a team," said Paul, who was 6-of-14 shooting and hit 2 of 3 from 3-point range. I came out unscathed, which is great. It felt great to be back out on the court. It was a tough loss, but it felt good to get through an entire game."