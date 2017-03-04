FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2017 / 4:21 AM / 5 months ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeAndre Jordan continues to lead the league in shooting percentage at 69.8 percent, and his career mark of 67.3 percent is the NBA's best all-time mark.

F Blake Griffin and G Chris Paul shared scoring honors with 21 points each.

G Chris Paul and F Blake Griffin shared scoring honors with 21 points each. Paul hit all four of his 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the third quarter. Paul's fourth 3-pointer of the quarter pulled the Clippers within 77-74 with 1:41 left in the third.

G Jamal Crawford continues to climb the career list for 3-pointers made. He made one in Wednesday's loss at Houston to move ahead of Vince Carter with 2,014, sixth all-time. He made one 3-pointer Friday, leaving him six behind Cleveland G Kyle Korver.

