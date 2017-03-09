C DeAndre Jordan had 20 points and 13 rebounds.

G Chris Paul scored just seven points on 3-of-9 shooting as the Clippers shot 42.2 percent in a 107-91 loss to Minnesota. Paul had 10 assists. "I thought we got wide-open shot after wide-open shot at the beginning of the game; they didn't go in and then we lost our spirit," Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said. "I just thought we cannot allow our offense to dictate how we're going to play, and today you could see it all over the floor. Guys were missing layups, wide-open threes, wide-open shots, and you let it take your spirit away. That's what young teams do, not veteran teams."

C Marreese Speights scored 12 points off the bench, his first double-digit point performance since scoring 15 at Toronto on Feb. 6. Speights was 2 of 4 from 3-point range.