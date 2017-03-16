Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

C DeAndre Jordan led the Clippers with 22 points and 17 rebounds Wednesday in a loss to the Bucks. Jordan and F Blake Griffin will sit out the Thursday game at Denver for a rest.

F Blake Griffin missed an off-balance jump hook in the lane just before the final horn as the Clippers lost 97-96 to the Bucks on Wednesday. "Decent look. I wish we had two more seconds to let it develop a little bit," said Griffin, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. I got it up on the rim, which is what I was hoping for. It just didn't fall."

G Chris Paul had an off night, finishing with six points, seven assists, five rebounds and six turnovers Wednesday as the Clippers lost to the Bucks.