5 months ago
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 22, 2017 / 5:30 AM / 5 months ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Austin Rivers came off the bench to score 17 points for the Clippers.

C DeAndre Jordan had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks Monday

F Blake Griffin scored 30 points in three quarters, and the Clippers beat the Knicks for the 10th consecutive time with a 114-105 victory at Staples Center.

PG Chris Paul had 13 points and 13 assists Monday.

G Jamal Crawford finished with 14 points for the Clippers.

G J.J. Redick scored 14 points for the Clippers, who closed within a game of the Utah Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

