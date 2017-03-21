Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Austin Rivers came off the bench to score 17 points for the Clippers.

C DeAndre Jordan had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks Monday

F Blake Griffin scored 30 points in three quarters, and the Clippers beat the Knicks for the 10th consecutive time with a 114-105 victory at Staples Center.

PG Chris Paul had 13 points and 13 assists Monday.

G Jamal Crawford finished with 14 points for the Clippers.

G J.J. Redick scored 14 points for the Clippers, who closed within a game of the Utah Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.