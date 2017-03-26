FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
March 26, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 5 months ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Paul Pierce, who scored four points against the Jazz, is 14 points shy of passing John Havlicek (26,395) for 15th place on the league's career scoring list.

C DeAndre Jordan grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds to go with seven points.

F Blake Griffin contributed 15 points and six rebounds for the Clippers (44-30), who clinched a playoff berth with the win and pulled within a half-game of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

G Chris Paul scored 14 points for Los Angeles. Paul managed 5-of-18 shooting and misfired on all eight of his 3-point attempts.

G Jamal Crawford came off the bench to deliver 17 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Clippers rolled past the Utah Jazz 108-95 on Saturday at Staples Center.

G J.J. Redick added 12 points for Los Angeles.

