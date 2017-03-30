FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 31, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 5 months ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Austin Rivers (sore left hamstring) left the Wednesday game in the first half and did not return.

C DeAndre Jordan finished with 23 points and 18 boards Wednesday in the Clippers' win over the Wizards.

F Blake Griffin collected 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists Wednesday in the Clippers' win over the Wizards.

G Chris Paul contributed 27 points and 13 assists, sparking the Clippers to a 133-124 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

G J.J. Redick, after missing the Clippers' Sunday loss to the Kings, returned with a vengeance Wednesday in Los Angeles' win over the Wizards. The veteran guard scored 31 points, sparking the Clippers to a 133-124 victory at Staples Center. Redick said he felt fresh after having several days to recover from an ankle sprain.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.