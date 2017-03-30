Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Austin Rivers (sore left hamstring) left the Wednesday game in the first half and did not return.

C DeAndre Jordan finished with 23 points and 18 boards Wednesday in the Clippers' win over the Wizards.

F Blake Griffin collected 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists Wednesday in the Clippers' win over the Wizards.

G Chris Paul contributed 27 points and 13 assists, sparking the Clippers to a 133-124 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

G J.J. Redick, after missing the Clippers' Sunday loss to the Kings, returned with a vengeance Wednesday in Los Angeles' win over the Wizards. The veteran guard scored 31 points, sparking the Clippers to a 133-124 victory at Staples Center. Redick said he felt fresh after having several days to recover from an ankle sprain.