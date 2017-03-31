FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
March 31, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 5 months ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Blake Griffin scored 31 points, falling two points shy of becoming the first Clipper to score 10,000 points with the team. He hit 12 of 19 shots and added seven assists. Griffin would be the second player in franchise history to reach the 10,000-point plateau, but Randy Smith scored 10,467 of his 12,735 career points with the Buffalo Braves before the team headed to San Diego.

G Chris Paul had 29 points and 10 assists for the Clippers, who swept all four games from Phoenix this season and have won 13 of the last 15 meetings.

G Jamal Crawford added 19 points for the Clippers, who swept all four games from Phoenix this season and have won 13 of the last 15 meetings.

