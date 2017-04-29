Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

G Austin Rivers shot 50 percent from the field (5 of 10) after going 0 of 4 in Game 5.

C DeAndre Jordan added 13 points and 18 rebounds. Jordan played 22 of 24 possible minutes after halftime.

G Chris Paul scored 29 points to lead the Clippers Friday. He worked his offensive magic throughout the second half. He hit timely baskets to put the Clippers ahead and counter efforts by the Utah Jazz to rally. The veteran guard also kept his composure during timeouts late in the fourth quarter and offered a steadying voice when his teammates needed one.