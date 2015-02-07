Raptors rally to beat Clippers

TORONTO - The Los Angeles Clippers were hot. The Toronto Raptors were not.

It was 30-10 for the Clippers with 2:34 to play in the opening quarter before the game turned around dramatically.

The Raptors dominated the rest of the way as they defeated the Clippers 123-107 on Friday.

“I think we turned the ball over two or three times in a row and they got three 3s, in a row, I think, and that got them back in the game,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought we came into the game with great energy and our defense was phenomenal in the first 10 minutes and then after that we just never defended again. Give them credit, they made shots but we’ve got to be a better defensive team.”

Guard/forward DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 24 points while dishing out eight assists and grabbing nine rebounds for the Raptors (34-17), who had lost the first two games of their five-game home stand.

It is the first time in his career that DeRozan has led the Raptors in points, assists and rebounds in one game.

“We have to start getting quicker starts,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “I don’t know what we have to do with the starting unit but we have to come out pressing the pedal to the metal and find a group that is going to come out and give us some spark.”

The Raptors dominated the second quarter 38-25 and the third quarter 38-20 to hand the Clippers (33-18) their third loss in a row.

Forward Blake Griffin led the Clippers with 26 points and nine assists. Guard Chris Paul added 22 points and nine assists for Los Angeles, while Jamal Crawford scored 20 points and guard Austin Rivers chipped in with 12 points.

Guard Kyle Lowry added 21 points for the Raptors, with Lou Williams contributing 18 points off the bench. Guard Greivis Vasquez had 17 points, forward James Johnson had 16 while forwards Amir Johnson and Patrick Patterson each scored 11.

”The bench really got us back into the game,“ Lowry said. ”Then me and DeMar. We have to play that way to be successful, I believe, and we have to be more aggressive.

[DeRozan] did a great job of passing and rebounding. I got aggressive and it just felt more comfortable shooting the ball.”

The Clippers, still smarting from a trouncing by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, started with a rush. They opened a 15-2 lead before the game was four minutes old and led by as many as 20 points.

The Clippers led 34-19 at the end of the first quarter.

The Raptors stormed back in the second quarter to cut the lead to 59-57 at the half.

“We came out and jumped out to a great lead, playing really good basketball,” Griffin said. “And somewhere along the way we just kind of lost that pace and that rhythm. They played a much better pace and rhythm especially in the second half. We have to do a better job defensively.”

The Raptors scored the first four points of the third quarter to take the lead.

Two free throws by DeRozan had the Raptors ahead 71-63 with 7:45 to play in the third.

The lead reached 11 when center Jonas Valanciunas blocked a shot and Lowry took the ball back downcourt before hitting a 3-pointer. The Raptors worked the lead up to 14 after Williams hit three free throws with 5:47 left in the quarter.

DeRozan closed the third quarter by making four free throws in two trips to the line and the Raptors took a 95-79 lead into the fourth quarter.

Toronto led by 17 early in the fourth after Vasquez hit a 3-pointer.

It was 111-93 for the Raptors with 7:28 to play when guard-forward Terrence Ross converted one of two free throws. After Rivers made a reverse layup for the Clippers, the Raptors boosted the lead to 19 points on a 3-pointer by Patterson.

Vasquez’s 3-pointer bumped the margin to 24.

“We were just aggressive at both ends,” DeRozan said. “We had to pick it up defensively [after the first quarter], they got a lot of easy baskets.”

NOTES: F James Johnson (right hamstring strain) returned to the Raptors’ lineup on Friday after missing four games. ... F Hedo Turkoglu (stomach virus) and G J.J. Redick (back spasms) were out for the Clippers. Redick also missed the loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Thursday. ... Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the criticism directed by G Chris Paul at referee Lauren Holtkamp after he received a technical foul on Thursday was “not a gender issue” and that Paul was upset with the call. Paul agreed. “Last night was about a bad call,” he said. “That’s all.” ... The Raptors won the first meeting between the teams 110-98 on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles. ... The Raptors are home to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Clippers’ next game is at Oklahoma City on Sunday.