Preview: Clippers at Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers look to complete a four-game season sweep of Houston when they visit the Rockets on Saturday. Los Angeles holds a one-game lead over Houston for third place in the Western Conference race and both teams are trying to secure homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs. The Rockets have won five straight games but received bad news on Friday, learning that point guard Patrick Beverley will be sidelined indefinitely due to torn meniscus cartilage.

Houston has recorded 11 consecutive home wins, the club’s longest such streak since a 12-game run in 2008-09. Guard James Harden had his second career triple-double (26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in Thursday’s easy victory over the Philadelphia 76ers but has struggled against the Clippers, averaging just 15 points on 34 percent shooting (including 2-of-19 from 3-point range) this season. Los Angeles picked up its third win in four games by posting a 109-103 victory in Dallas on Thursday and is playing the third contest of a five-game trip. Forward Blake Griffin has 18 points against the Mavericks, snapping a streak of 30 consecutive 20-point outings.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (51-22): Even when he didn’t score 20 points for the first time since Jan. 18, Griffin was the pivotal performer in the victory over Dallas. The All-Star forward grabbed 13 rebounds and hounded Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki in the fourth quarter as Los Angeles rebounded from an 11-point deficit. “We talk about all the other stuff – his offense and his passing – but Blake the last two games, especially his defense, has been off the charts,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “We didn’t help him down the stretch and he guarded, to me, one of the best offensive players in the history of the game, and stayed with him and fought him.”

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (49-22): Beverley injured his right knee during Thursday’s victory over Philadelphia and it hasn’t yet been decided whether or not he will require surgery. He will be further evaluated to determine a course of action but is likely done for the season if it is determined he needs surgery. Jeremy Lin will move back into the starting lineup and Isaiah Canaan will move up to a backup role for a team that is suddenly thin at the point due to the recent trade of Aaron Brooks to Denver and Beverley’s injury. “Jeremy is going to have to pick up the slack and play well but he’s done that before,” coach Kevin McHale told reporters after Friday’s practice.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won eight of the past nine meetings.

2. Rockets C Dwight Howard had 17 points and 13 rebounds against Philadelphia but is still hindered by ankle soreness.

3. Los Angeles PG Chris Paul had 31 points against Dallas one night after scoring only two on 0-of-12 shooting in a loss to New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Rockets 112, Clippers 109