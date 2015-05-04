Preview: Clippers at Rockets

Chris Paul is questionable for the opener of the Western Conference semifinals when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Houston Rockets on Monday. Paul injured his left hamstring in Saturday’s series-ending victory over the San Antonio Spurs and a decision on the point guard’s availability will be made in the hours before game time.

Paul suffered the injury late in the first quarter of Game 7 and later hit the decisive bank shot with one second left in the 111-109 victory. “Chris may play or may not play the first game but the game is Monday,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “My guess right now if I had to guess, I would say no but I’m not sure.” The Rockets dispatched the Dallas Mavericks in five games and are part of the second round for only the second time since 1997. “We have a lot of guys in this locker room that are hungry,” MVP candidate James Harden told reporters. “They want to win and want to do whatever it takes to win. When you get a group like that, you got a lot of guys who are willing to sacrifice.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Paul scored 27 points in the finale against the Spurs and averaged 22.7 points and 7.9 assists in the series. Power forward Blake Griffin was terrific in Game 7 with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and had a dominant series with seven straight double-doubles while averaging 24.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists in the series. Center DeAndre Jordan averaged 14.5 points and 18 rebounds in four regular-season games against Houston but Rockets center Dwight Howard missed all four of those games.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS: Having Howard back healthy from knee woes and playing at a high level has Houston feeling like it can reach the Western Conference finals. Howard averaged 16.6 points and 13.8 rebounds against the Mavericks and scored 28 points in Game 2 and collected 26 rebounds in Game 3. Harden was on the mark with at least 24 points in each game and averaged 28.4 points and 7.8 assists in the opening round.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston won the last two regular-season meetings to halt a six-game losing streak to the Clippers.

2. Los Angeles SG Jamal Crawford was only 6-for-30 from 3-point range against San Antonio.

3. Rockets SF Trevor Ariza shot just 28.9 percent from the field in the series against Dallas.

PREDICTION: Rockets 123, Clippers 119