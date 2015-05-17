Preview: Clippers at Rockets

The Houston Rockets have pulled off quite a transformation and look to conclude an amazing comeback whey host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Houston recovered from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit in Game 6 to stay alive and is aiming to become only the ninth team to rally from a 3-1 hole to win a playoff series.

The Rockets were left for dead before dominating the final 14 minutes of Game 6 to post an improbable 119-107 victory, and the comeback that tied the series happened with star guard James Harden sitting on the bench. “We just have a never-give-up attitude,” forward Josh Smith told reporters. “All year long we fought through a lot of adversity and it’s just a testament of what we did throughout the season.” The Clippers have never made it to the Western Conference finals and they will be under the microscope after the Game 6 collapse. “We’ve got to come out and play, I mean, there’s nothing more to it,” power forward Blake Griffin told reporters. “Game 7 is Game 7 – it’s about who wants it more and I expect us to be ready.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Rebounding emotionally might be the hardest task for Los Angeles after failing to close out the series in back-to-back games. The Clippers were in full control of Game 6 for the first 34 minutes and unraveled in the type of manner rarely seen when a squad is about to wrap up a series, as its defense went missing. “To me, that’s where we lost the game,” Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “They scored 40 points in the fourth quarter on things that shouldn’t happen. So to me, that’s where we have to get better.”

ABOUT THE ROCKETS: Smith has been a disappointment in the series with five straight single-digit outings but came alive in the fourth quarter of Game 6 when he scored 14 of his 19 points. Another surprise star was swingman Corey Brewer, who had 15 of his 19 points in the final quarter and grabbed 10 rebounds as the contributions of Smith, Brewer and veteran Jason Terry made it easy for coach Kevin McHale to keep Harden (23 points but just 5-of-20 shooting) on the sidelines. Center Dwight Howard had a huge outing with 20 points and 21 rebounds as Houston was much more physical than the Clippers while rolling up a 60-41 rebounding edge.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston is averaging 119.3 points in its three victories in the series and 98.3 points in its three defeats.

2. Los Angeles PG Chris Paul had 31 points and 11 assists in Game 6 for his third straight double-double.

3. Harden is 3-for-14 from 3-point range over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 112, Clippers 110