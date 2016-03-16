Preview: Clippers at Rockets

The Houston Rockets have put together a mini-run and look to follow up their most impressive victory of the season when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Houston steamrolled the Memphis Grizzlies 130-81 on Monday and the victory was its fourth in the past five games.

The Rockets have struggled with consistency issues all season long but spirits are high after the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history moved the club within a half-game of sixth-place Portland in the Western Conference playoff race. “We just want to keep it rolling and every game is important for us, and we got to take advantage of it,” All-Star guard James Harden told reporters. The Clippers have been routed in back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs — the average margin of defeat was 22.5 points — to fall 2 1/2 games behind the third-place Oklahoma City Thunder. Tuesday’s 108-87 loss to the Spurs came in the opener of a five-game road trip that concludes against the Golden State Warriors on March 23.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (42-24): Los Angeles was outscored by 20 points in the final quarter by the Spurs and its bench was manhandled by a 51-20 margin. “The first unit did everything in their power,” Los Angeles reserve guard Austin Rivers told reporters. “Our second unit, we didn’t play well. I don’t know what to tell you. It’s disappointing because obviously everybody in the second unit feels like it’s our fault. Whether that’s true or not, that’s the way we feel.” Normally reliable backup shooting guard Jamal Crawford was just 1-of-9 shooting against the Spurs and is 8-of-33 during the past three games.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (34-33): The contest against Memphis began a stretch in which Houston plays five of seven games at home as it looks to expand its lead over ninth-place Utah from more than two games. “I think they’re all important with where we are in the standings and what we’re trying to get accomplished,” interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “It’s a chance to get better. That’s what our focus has been. Every day is about how do we improve today, so by the time it’s necessary, we’ll be at our best.” Harden averages 28.6 points but he has struggled in the past two contests, averaging 13.5 points on 5-of-22 shooting.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers posted a 140-132 overtime victory Jan. 18 to end a four-game regular-season losing streak against the Rockets.

2. Los Angeles SG J.J. Redick set career highs of 40 points and nine 3-pointers in the overtime contest.

3. Houston F Trevor Ariza was 6-of-9 shooting against Memphis after going 12-of-38 during the previous three contests.

PREDICTION: Rockets 122, Clippers 117