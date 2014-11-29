Clippers keep rolling with win in Houston

HOUSTON -- For all those early season moments when the Los Angeles Clippers seemed incapable of matching their prodigious physical talent with the mental fortitude necessary to challenge for a championship, their performance on Friday night showcased their potential when focused.

Clippers forward Blake Griffin paired 30 points with 10 rebounds and guard Jamal Crawford scored 21 off the bench in the Clippers’ 102-85 win over the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Clippers (10-5) moved to 5-1 on their seven-game road trip with their 10th victory in their last 11 meetings against Houston (12-4). They did so by taking full advantage of the injury-ravaged Rockets, turning a rally that bridged the first and second quarters into a runaway victory.

“We haven’t been that bad,” Griffin said. “We have pretty much the same record this year that we did last year at the same time. So I think maybe outside the locker room people were stressing a little bit, but my whole thing is just relax. We’re going to be fine. This road trip has shown that.”

The Rockets grabbed an eight-point lead midway through the first quarter before the Clippers closed that period with a 17-7 run. Los Angeles opened the second with 11 consecutive points to seize control.

The Rockets, already without a trio of starters, lost guard Isaiah Canaan to a sprained left ankle just before halftime. When Canaan departed, he had a team-leading 13 points. Guard James Harden, who had 16 points and six assists in 38 minutes, assumed the scoring burden alongside forward Trevor Ariza, who added 13 points and three assists.

“We’ll be all right,” Harden said. “Tough game for us. We just got tired a little bit. We were getting stops early in that fourth quarter; we just couldn’t make a shot. It’s like that sometimes.”

The Clippers’ lead ballooned to as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter with the Rockets mired in an offensive drought. Houston didn’t made its first field goal of the quarter until rookie guard Nick Johnson scored on a breakaway dunk with 3:12 left, snapping an 0-of-14 skid.

“I really think we’re finding our identity,” Crawford said. “We know how we want to play both sides of the ball every single night. For us, it’s just about being consistent in it. We know what we’re supposed to do and tonight was a step in the right direction.”

Clippers guard Chris Paul had 10 points, seven assists and five steals, and backcourt mate J.J. Redick added 15 points. Los Angeles shot 51.3 percent from the field (20 of 39) in the first half and went 11 of 11 at the line.

Griffin scored 10 consecutive points to key the Clippers’ comeback from that early deficit before turning the offense over to Crawford, whose 3-pointer with 1:16 left in the first pulled the Clippers even at 24.

Crawford added an 18-foot pull-up jumper for a 30-25 lead with 10:51 left in the second quarter before his 3-pointer roughly two minutes later delivered the Clippers their first double-digit lead at 35-25.

“Our bigs were not very aggressive tonight,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “They came off early in the game and our bigs were way back. At the point of the screen, there really wasn’t any pressure on the guards, so he was able to do what he wanted, stretch us out. When we did a couple of those OK, Blake had his way with us down there.”

NOTES: After missing consecutive games with a sore left calf, Clippers F Matt Barnes returned to the starting lineup on Friday night. Barnes entered play against the Rockets averaging 7.8 points and 2.1 rebounds and ranked fourth on the team with 16 3-pointers made. ... The Clippers were 2-0 with F Reggie Bullock in the starting lineup. ... For the first time this season, the Rockets on Wednesday night witnessed an opponent intentionally fouling one of their poor shooting big men, with the Sacramento Kings purposely sending C Joey Dorsey to the line during consecutive possessions in the second quarter. Dorsey (2 of 12), Tarik Black (6 of 15) and Dwight Howard (42 of 91) are shooting a combined 42.4 percent from the line. ... Rockets G James Harden entered play ranked second among NBA guards in scoring (25.3 points per game), second among non-point guards in assists (6.7) and third among guards in rebounding (6.4).