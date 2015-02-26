Rockets get past Clippers

HOUSTON -- A mere two months have passed since forwards Corey Brewer and Josh Smith joined the Houston Rockets, yet in that span they have developed an on-court chemistry that belies their brief time together as teammates.

Brewer and Smith provided the oomph the Rockets needed to seize momentum in the fourth quarter and paced a 110-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Brewer scored 20 points off the bench, including 10 during a 15-1 blitz that opened the final period and turned a one-point deficit entering the fourth into a 99-86 lead with 7:32 left. Smith was equally assertive on the defensive end, protecting the rim with aplomb while chipping in nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks to help Houston (39-18) snap a six-game series losing streak to the Clippers (37-21).

“We do a great job of playing with each other,” Smith said of the bench unit. “We’re very unselfish. The ball is moving from side to side and we’re looking for the open man.”

With All-Star guard James Harden on the bench, the Rockets ran their way to their first double-digit lead, with Brewer sandwiching a pair of 3-pointers around a transition dunk at the 9:06 mark and a fast-break layup 19 seconds later. When Rockets forward Donatas Motiejunas (18 points, nine rebounds) converted a layup with 7:32 left, the Rockets completed an 18-3 rally and held their biggest lead of the contest.

The Clippers made one final push and closed to within four points on a driving layup from reserve guard Jamal Crawford with 37.8 seconds left, but their comeback sputtered. Crawford paced the Clippers with 24 points while guard Chris Paul (22 points, 14 assists) and center DeAndre Jordan (22 points, 19 rebounds) produced double-doubles.

Harden posted 21 points and 10 assists despite shooting just 4 for 13. He did score eight points over the final 4:56 and assisted on the only other Houston field goal down the stretch, a Brewer driving layup that Brewer converted through a foul for a three-point play and 106-93 lead.

“There’s always a five- or six-minute gap, especially in our losses, where the other team goes on a run,” Crawford said. “We can’t let that happen.”

The Rockets’ win was their first over the Clippers with Harden in the lineup. Harden sat out the Rockets’ 98-81 victory on March 30, 2013.

”It feels a whole lot better than getting beat by them,“ Rockets coach Kevin McHale said of the win. ”They were beating the tar out of us. We had a heck of a time staying in games with them, to be truthful.

“They’ve had our number. It was good to get that win.”

Trailing 27-26 entering the second quarter, the Clippers caught fire on two fronts, with Crawford blitzing Houston with 13 second-quarter points before Paul and Jordan delivered some pick-and-roll brilliance.

After Crawford capped his individual run of showmanship with a 3-pointer that gave the Clippers a 45-42 lead at the 6:08 mark, Paul and Jordan combined to score 13 of the Clippers’ final 15 points of the half.

The Clippers shot just 6 of 16 in the third quarter yet outscored the Rockets by making 12 trips to the charity stripe and converting 11 free throws. Houston largely siphoned off the Paul/Jordan pick-and-roll but struggled to defend without fouling. But when Jordan departed with his fourth foul at the 2:46 mark of the third quarter, the Rockets got going.

“We really have to be more consistent and keep teams off the free-throw line,” Paul said. “They got way too many 3s (17). Threes and free throws is what they do. That’s why we’ve been so success on them by not letting them get both, and tonight they got everything.”

NOTES: The Clippers signed F Jordan Hamilton to a 10-day contract and he traveled with the team to Houston. Hamilton, a 2011 first-round draft pick of the Dallas Mavericks, played in 126 games with the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets and was averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 27 games with the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Developmental League. ... Clippers C DeAndre Jordan played in his 298th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NBA. ... Rockets G Patrick Beverley missed his second consecutive game with flu-like symptoms and F Kostas Papanikolaou sat out his second straight game with a right ankle sprain.