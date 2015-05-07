EditorsNote: fix in third graph: Harden played the last 14:07, not 10:07

Rockets bounce back, take Game 2 from Clippers

HOUSTON -- The groans filling every crevice of Toyota Center revealed the dire straits the Houston Rockets faced with the Clippers torching their defense in Game 2 after Los Angeles rolled in Game 1.

However, with center Dwight Howard carrying them early and guard James Harden emerging in the fourth quarter, the Rockets rallied past the Clippers for a 115-109 win Wednesday night to square the Western Conference semifinal series at a game apiece.

Harden scored 20 of his 32 points over the final 14:07, while Howard posted 24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks despite picking up his fourth foul with 7:22 left in the third quarter. Howard continued to play doggedly on both ends through foul woes, signaling just how desperate the Rockets were with Game 3 looming Friday night in Los Angeles.

“At this point, it’s win or go home,” Howard said. “I’ve got to continue to play hard, continue to play through whatever. There’s plays where I have to step back and not pick up a cheap foul, but late in the game, if somebody is attacking the basket, I have to make sure I do my job to protect the rest of my teammates.”

The Rockets made just five of 26 3-point attempts, yet back-to-back treys from forward Trevor Ariza (15 points, 13 rebounds) and Harden early in the fourth quarter lifted Houston from a one-point deficit to a 93-88 lead.

En route to a franchise record 64 free-throw attempts, the Rockets extended the lead to 12 points in the fourth quarter before holding on.

Clippers forward Blake Griffin scored 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, but he shot just 2-for-9 from the floor in the second half. Center DeAndre Jordan added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Jamal Crawford chipped in 19 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench.

By simply making a sincere effort on defense, the Rockets worked their way back into contention in the third quarter. Griffin made just one of four shots in the period, the Clippers hit only seven of 24 en route to 20 points.

“I thought we got out of rhythm offensively. That’s when the game changed for us,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of the third quarter. “I thought it was the first game we didn’t trust each other.”

Howard earned the primary assignment on Griffin, but Houston also utilized Ariza, presenting a smaller lineup that worked wonders. That set the stage for several to contribute offensively with Harden out with four fouls. When Harden returned rested and refocused, the Rockets closed with the final five points of the third quarter -- all on free throws -- to trail 85-83 heading to the fourth.

”We didn’t have good ball movement, didn’t have good spacing,“ Griffin said. ”I felt like every shot we were taking in the second half was with under six seconds left on the shot clock. We were kind of rushing some shots, rushing some things.

“I did think we did a pretty good job of attacking and trying to get to the foul line, but you need a little help with the free throws.”

On the heels of a 71-point second half that propelled them to a 1-0 series lead, the Clippers continued their offensive assault against the Rockets in Game 2. Griffin was electric, switching roles from facilitator to irrepressible scorer en route to 26 first-half points on just 14 shots.

Griffin effectively took over down the stretch of the first half, scoring in every conceivable manner against every defender Houston rotated his direction. From hook shots to driving layups to pick-and-pop jumpers, Griffin was unstoppable, and by halftime the Clippers capped a 48-minute stretch in which they scored 136 points against the Rockets.

However, when the Rockets made the one halftime adjustment they absolutely needed to make, momentum swung so decisively in their favor that they not only secured a victory, they also might have salvaged their season. It helped that Harden came alive after a sluggish, ineffective first half.

”A lot of times I’ll let James play when he gets four (fouls), but tonight I just had the gut feeling that it might be better to sit him a little bit,“ Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. ”He was really amped up coming out of halftime. He was in my ear about, ‘Let me play, let me play.’ Finally he sat down, got a drink and relaxed. When he (re-entered the game), he had a real calm demeanor about him.

“When I called him, I said, ‘You had a good rest, let’s go to work.’ And he did a great job.”

NOTES: Clippers G Chris Paul missed his second consecutive game with a strained left hamstring, and the team remains hesitant to predict precisely when he will return. “He’s not moving well,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Again, we have a couple more days, so we’ll see.” Rivers said his decision to rest Paul had nothing to do with the Clippers’ Game 1 win on Monday night. ... Rockets C Dwight Howard played 39 minutes in Game 1, his highest total since returning from right knee surgery on March 25. He played 35 minutes in Game 2. ... After shooting 4-for-6 on 3-pointers in Game 1, Clippers G Austin Rivers entered Game 2 leading the team in postseason 3-point shooting (46.2 percent). He hit just one of three long-range attempts Wednesday.