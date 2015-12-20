Harden, Howard lead Rockets over Clippers

HOUSTON -- Even after things bogged down in the second quarter via a parade of trips to the free-throw line, several Rockets proclaimed this their best effort start to finish, one indicative of their muddled promise.

Guard James Harden and center Dwight Howard produced double-doubles and the Houston Rockets withstood a barrage of missed free throws in their 107-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

Harden recorded 18 points and 11 assists while Howard paired 22 points with a game-high 14 rebounds to carry the Rockets (14-14).

Houston trailed only once and took the lead for good when Howard made a hook shot for a 10-9 lead with 8:12 left in the first quarter. The Rockets turned early dominance on the boards -- Houston outrebounded Los Angeles 20-5 in the first quarter -- into a lead they wouldn’t relent.

”It was a team effort (on the glass),“ said Harden, who corralled five rebounds. ”They have two really good bigs over there (forward Blake Griffin and center DeAndre Jordan) who are long and athletic. It was important for our guards to come in and help rebound.

“We knew Dwight and our bigs were going to be tied up so we had to come in and get the extra rebounds, and that would fuel our transition right there.”

Griffin posted 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Clippers (16-12), who were smashed on the glass, 55-38.

Guard J.J. Redick added 19 points while Jordan tallied 16 points, a team-high 11 rebounds and four blocks, but missed eight of 12 free-throw attempts.

Guard Chris Paul had 12 points, 10 assists and seven steals for the Clippers, who lost consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 20-22.

“I just didn’t think we had any energy tonight,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I should have probably taken our guys out earlier, but we just kept the game close enough that you wanted to play them, but I sensed it (team fatigue) really early.”

A blistering start for the Rockets came to a grinding halt when Rivers instructed his team to start intentionally fouling Howard with 6:57 left in the second period.

Before that gambit, the Rockets had exploded to a 26-point lead. Harden led the charge out of the gate, recording five assists and converting all seven of his free-throw attempts in a 38-point first period, one that unfolded despite Houston making just one 3-pointer.

“We weren’t settling just for those jumpers,” Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “We were putting pressure on the rim, we were putting pressure on the paint and we were aggressive on both sides of the ball tonight. I think that’s the way we have to be every single night.”

But, with Houston leading 44-23, the Clippers began fouling Howard and Rockets forward Clint Capela, who combined to make seven of 16 free throws while the Clippers whittled the deficit to 15 points.

Los Angeles closed to within 64-58 with 6:04 remaining in the third quarter after Redick nailed a 3 before Houston reclaimed some semblance of order.

Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (17 points on seven-for-11 shooting) and guard Jason Terry combined for three 3-pointers over a three-minute stretch that enabled Houston to push its lead back to 15.

The Rockets led by double digits until the Clippers cut the deficit to eight points in garbage time, well after Rivers pulled his starters and cleared his bench.

“We came out flat, and we can’t do that,” Paul said.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers utilized the same starting lineup against the Rockets that he used Friday night in San Antonio: Fs Luc Mbah a Moute and Blake Griffin, Gs J.J. Redick and Chris Paul and C DeAndre Jordan. That was the 10th time this season that Rivers had started that lineup, the most among the 10 lineups the Clippers have used. ... With the Clippers returning to Los Angeles to play just one game during this stretch of seven road games in 13 days, Rivers likened the run to an eight-game road trip. ... Rockets G Ty Lawson began serving his two-game suspension for his arrest last season for driving under the influence. In his absence, Rockets G Marcus Thornton could reclaim rotation minutes. Thornton did not play against the Lakers after logging just six minutes at Sacramento two nights earlier.