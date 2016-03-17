EditorsNote: fixes spelling of Ayres in notes

Clippers run wild in rout of Rockets

HOUSTON -- It represented textbook Los Angeles Clippers offense, with J.J. Redick bombing from deep early and DeAndre Jordan, in cahoots with Chris Paul, attacking the rim with impunity when an opponent pressed the 3-point arc.

When the Clippers attack in that manner, they are almost unstoppable.

Redick delivered a scorching start before Paul and Jordan combined to take the offense to another level in the Los Angeles’ 122-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

The Clippers (43-24) led throughout to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Spurs in San Antonio on Tuesday night and even their record on a critical five-game road swing at 1-1.

“We played OK yesterday, not good enough to beat a team like San Antonio at home,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “That game was over with. This morning we didn’t watch one second of film on San Antonio. We went right to Houston and focused on them and came out with the win, and now we’ve got to forget about this one and focus on Memphis.”

Los Angeles shot 60.9 percent in the first quarter and 68.4 percent in the second en route to a season-high 72-point half and 22-point advantage at the intermission.

Redick scored 14 of his 25 points by the midpoint of the first quarter, doing so by making his first five shot attempts. When the Rockets cut an early double-digit deficit to seven points, Paul and Jordan followed with a series of devastating alley-oops that rebuilt that double-digit cushion.

Jordan finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, while Paul added 15 points and 16 assists. When the Rockets sliced what had been a 24-point deficit to 11 late in the fourth quarter, Redick responded with a 3-pointer -- his fifth of the night -- for a 114-100 lead with 3:40 to play.

“We try to take what the defense gives us,” Paul said. “They were up on the ball screens, and D.J. always does a great job of rolling (to the basket). I’ve just got to throw it somewhere in the arena, and he goes and gets it.”

The Clippers’ bench proved critical to expanding the lead in the second quarter, and three reserves scored in double figures on the night: Jamal Crawford (14 points), Austin Rivers and Wesley Johnson (12 apiece). Crawford added seven assists. Los Angeles earned a split of the four-game season series.

James Harden paced the Rockets (34-34) with 33 points and eight assists. Trevor Ariza added 16 points and six rebounds, and Michael Beasley chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

The Clippers’ exceptional 3-point shooting kept the Rockets at bay in the first half. After Beasley cut the deficit to 42-30 with a layup, the Clippers responded with four treys over the next four minutes to stretch their lead to 23 points.

“We’ve been doing that all season long, consistently getting off to bad starts defensively, not playing until its desperation time, and more times than not, you’re going to lose,” Rockets guard Jason Terry said.

Even when Los Angeles failed to score baskets, Houston failed to make headway. The Clippers managed just two field goals during one 10-plus-minute stretch bridging the second and third periods, but the Rockets proved unable to put a dent in the deficit. Houston trailed 72-48 when Paul hit a step-back jumper with 6.8 seconds left in the first half, and when Luc Mbah a Moute scored with 3:00 left in the third, the Rockets trailed 88-67. That was just the Clippers’ second basket in the period.

“We didn’t come out with any force defensively,” Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “You give up 35 points and 37 points in two quarters of play against a very good team, coming back is going to be tough, if not impossible.”

NOTES: Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff stated that F Josh Smith could work his way back into the rotation and blamed his recent benching on Smith being out of shape. Smith, who joined Houston via trade with the Clippers on Jan. 22, shot .246/.152/.200 while averaging 3.8 points over his last 10 games before being benched five games ago. ... The Clippers signed F Jeff Ayres for the remainder of the season. Ayres had appeared in five games averaging 1.2 points and 0.6 rebounds in 2.8 minutes. He originally signed with the Clippers on Jan. 23, the first of two 10-day contracts. ... The Clippers recalled G C.J. Wilcox from the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League. Wilcox has appeared in 13 games for the Clippers, averaging 1.5 points in 4.6 minutes, though he didn’t play Wednesday.