Preview: Clippers at Spurs

Tim Duncan doesn’t play basketball like someone who turns 39 on Saturday, and he is the sole reason why the host San Antonio Spurs gained a split of two games in Los Angeles to begin the Western Conference first-round series. Duncan had 28 points to lead the Spurs to a 111-107 overtime win on Wednesday and he attempts to help sixth-seeded San Antonio take the lead over the third-seeded Clippers on Friday.

Duncan was 14-of-23 shooting and collected 11 rebounds in his latest grand performance and continues to show no sign of declining. “He was spectacular. He continues to amaze me with the things that he is able to do,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters. “He knows he had to stay on the court and he figured out a way to do it. He continued to be aggressive, which is pretty amazing.” Los Angeles power forward Blake Griffin had a big Game 2 with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists but it was tainted by five turnovers, including a highly costly one at the end of the regulation that led to the Spurs tying the game and forcing overtime. “You know, that game is pretty much 100 percent on me,” Griffin told reporters. “I’ve just got to take care of the ball.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Point guard Chris Paul (26.5 points) and Griffin (27.5) each had little trouble scoring over the first two games, and Griffin’s triple-double in Game 2 was the first in the postseason for the franchise since former star guard Randy Smith posted one for the Buffalo Braves in 1976. Griffin wasn’t the only one who played sloppily down the stretch and Paul vowed that the silly turnovers will cease. “We’ve got to finish,” Paul told reporters. “We’ve been talking about it all season long. We’ve got to execute down the stretch.”

ABOUT THE SPURS: Point guard Tony Parker was already beat up with ankle and quadriceps injuries before having to depart Game 2 with an Achilles’ tendon injury and San Antonio hopes to have his services on Friday. “He’s a big part of what we do,” Duncan told reporters. “So him not at 100 percent hurts us. But we’ll see. He’s a gamer. … And when that ball goes up, I guarantee he’ll be out there because that’s the kind of player he is.” Patty Mills scored 18 points off the bench in relief of Parker and will receive ample playing time if Parker can’t go.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Spurs SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 23 points in Game 2, was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.

2. Los Angeles SF Matt Barnes experienced a woeful 1-of-10 shooting performance in Game 2.

3. San Antonio SG Manu Ginobili is 5-of-16 shooting in the series.

PREDICTION: Spurs 108, Clippers 105