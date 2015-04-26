Preview: Clippers at Spurs

Kawhi Leonard and the sixth-seeded San Antonio Spurs annihilated Los Angeles to take the series lead and attempt to stretch it to a 3-1 advantage when they host the Clippers on Sunday in the Western Conference first-round series. Leonard scored a career-best 32 points in Friday’s Game 3 as the Spurs rolled to a 100-73 dismantling of third-seeded Los Angeles.

Leonard was awarded his NBA Defensive Player of the Year trophy prior to the game and then went on an offensive splurge by making 13-of-18 shots. “He can put on a show like that in a situation like this,” power forward Tim Duncan told reporters. “It’s not only great for us but it’s impressive to watch.” The Clippers will be focused on improvement and evening up a series that started out well when they won Game 1 before the Spurs rebounded. “I just know we got our butts kicked,” Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers told reporters after the worst playoff defeat in franchise history. “They played terrific basketball and we didn’t.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Los Angeles aims to destroy the memory of the Game 3 beatdown and come out with a renewed focus on Sunday. “This game can’t dictate how we play in Game 4,” power forward Blake Griffin told reporters after Game 3. “We just got to forget about it and move on. Games like this happen. Whether we lose by one or lose by two or whatever it is, it doesn’t matter. It’s a loss.” Both Griffin (14 points on 6-of-15 shooting) and point guard Chris Paul (seven points on 3-of-11 shooting) struggled through poor outings in Game 3 as Los Angeles set dubious franchise playoff records for fewest points and lowest shooting percentage (34.1) in a playoff game.

ABOUT THE SPURS: Leonard became a household name when he won NBA Finals MVP last season and the 23-year-old continues to increase his offensive repertoire, and is now recognized as the top player on the squad. “It’s definitely fun when you’re able to translate your practice into the game,” Leonard told reporters. “It’s fun and you know that your hard work paid off. I’m just happy that I get the opportunity to do the things on the court that I do in practice.” Leonard is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals and shooting 63 percent from the field in the series.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Duncan scored just four points in Game 3 after pouring in 28 in Game 2.

2. Clippers SG Jamal Crawford is 5-of-24 shooting over the past two games.

3. San Antonio PG Tony Parker is 7-of-28 shooting in the series while battling injuries to his left knee, left quadriceps and right Achilles’ tendon.

PREDICTION: Spurs 105, Clippers 93