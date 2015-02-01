(Updated: CLARIFIES widest margin in series history when playing in San Antonio in Para 1)

Clippers 105, Spurs 85: Blake Griffin had 31 points and 13 rebounds as visiting Los Angeles beat the Spurs by the widest margin in their series history when playing in San Antonio.

Chris Paul added 20 points and six assists for the Clippers, who improved to 10-67 all-time in San Antonio. Spencer Hawes shot 3-for-5 from 3-point range and scored 11 points off the bench, Austin Rivers also scored 11 in a reserve role and DeAndre Jordan contributed 19 rebounds and four blocks for Los Angeles.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and Danny Green added 16 but no other players reached double figures for the Spurs. Tony Parker finished with five points on 2-for-10 shooting and Tim Duncan had four points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes.

The Spurs took their only lead of the game at 22-21 on Manu Ginobili’s 22-footer with 3:18 remaining in the opening quarter. Griffin responded with a three-point play coming out of a timeout and the Los Angeles reserves began having an impact as Hawes made his second 3-pointer on the opening possession of the second quarter and Jamal Crawford, Rivers and Hedo Turkoglu combined for the next 12 points as the Clippers expanded the lead to 11 before the starters began checking back in.

The Clippers scored the final seven points of the first half, the last on Paul’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, stretching the lead to 14 at the break. San Antonio couldn’t get any closer than eight in the second half, and Hawes helped turn that threat aside with another 3-pointer with 7:09 to go in the third quarter, and the Clippers expanded their lead to 15 entering the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jordan shot 3-for-5 and has made at least half his shots in 33 consecutive games, the longest such streak in the NBA since James Donaldson accomplished that feat in 35 straight for the Clippers in 1984-85. … Crawford was 0-for-2 from 3-point range, leaving him one from passing Rashard Lewis (1,787) for No. 8 on the all-time NBA list. … The Spurs fell to 7-2 this season with their projected starting lineup of Parker, Green, Leonard, Duncan and Tiago Splitter.