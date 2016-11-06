Clippers roll past Spurs 116-92

SAN ANTONIO -- When the Los Angeles Clippers looked at the NBA offensive efficiency stats earlier in the week, they found their name in an unfamiliar place: the bottom third of the rankings.

They didn't seem particularly concerned and, perhaps, with good reason.

Forward Blake Griffin scored a season-best 28 points in just 29 minutes on Saturday night as the Clippers crushed San Antonio 116-92.

Guard Jamal Crawford scored 16 for the Clippers (5-1) and forward Marreese Speights added 15. Guard Chris Paul had 10 assists.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 19 points to lead the Spurs (5-2), who already have lost twice at home -- one more defeat here than during the entire 2015-16 season.

Before Saturday, Griffin's season best was 27 points. He scored 26 in the first half against the Spurs, converting 12 of 16 shots from the field, including several from the perimeter.

The Clippers led the NBA in offensive efficiency in 2014-15 and finished sixth last season. They arrived Saturday in San Antonio ranked in a tie for 22nd.

The Clippers led 73-55 at the half. They made pushes of 13-0 and 10-0 in the first quarter. They shot a tidy 57 percent in the half and handled the ball flawlessly, committing just one turnover.

The Clippers are only the second team to score 70 in the first half against the Spurs during Gregg Popovich's 21 seasons as coach.

Griffin's supporting cast was terrific as well. Guard J.J. Redick scored 14 points in the half, four more than his average per game.

Forward Luc Mbah a Moute had 11 points by the break. He averages fewer than three a game. Mbah a Moute made two 3-point baskets in the half -- two more than he hit during the Clippers first five games this season.

Kawhi Leonard scored 14 points for San Antonio -- all in the first half. He hit just 3 of 13 shots from the field in the game.

The Spurs committed nine turnovers in the half, and the opportunistic Clippers turned them into 21 points.

NOTES: The San Antonio Spurs played for the third time this season without their starting backcourt of PG Tony Parker and SG Danny Green. Green has yet to play because of a left quad strain. Parker missed three games, including the last two, with sore right knee suffered in the season opener at Golden State. Both might return within the next week. ... With Parker out, 20-year-old rookie first round pick Dejounte Murray is on the active roster as third-string point guard behind Patty Mills and Nico Laprovittola. ... After G Chris Paul broke Randy Smith's Los Angeles Clippers career assist record Friday night at Memphis, coach Doc Rivers noted that Paul is a rarity in today's NBA -- a pass-first point guard. "He's a true point guard, one of the last in the league," Rivers said. ... Clippers F Paul Pierce was active for first time Friday at Memphis. Pierce suffered an ankle injury stepping on a sideline reporter's foot during the preseason.