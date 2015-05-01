Clippers stun Spurs, force Game 7

SAN ANTONIO -- That long string of success the San Antonio Spurs had in close-out playoff games at home? Shredded.

With his team facing elimination, forward Blake Griffin scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping the Los Angeles Clippers defeat San Antonio 102-96 Thursday to even their NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series at 3-3.

“I’ve been saying all year, this team is tough,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “They are mentally tough.”

Game 7 is Saturday in Los Angeles, where the Clippers conceivably have an edge playing at home. Then again, both teams are 1-2 at home in the series.

“The Spurs are probably excited -- they get to go to our place,” Rivers said, laughing.

Before losing Thursday, the Spurs finished off seven straight playoff opponents at home since losing a Game 7 to the Dallas Mavericks in 2006.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich ripped his team after the streak was snapped.

“(The Clippers) played harder than we did,” Popovich said. “We were soft. We should be embarrassed the way we came out for a close-out game.”

Guards J.J. Redick and Chris Paul scored 19 apiece for the Clippers. Paul, who added 15 assists, scored 15 in the second half, including a basket that gave Los Angeles a 98-93 lead with 21 seconds remaining. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Reserve guard Marco Belinelli led the Spurs with 23 points. Belinelli made seven 3-point baskets, one of which left the Spurs trailing by two with 14.5 seconds left.

Backup guard Jamal Crawford secured the win for the Clippers by making two free throws with 10 seconds remaining. Griffin added two foul shots in the last second for the final margin.

San Antonio reserve forward Boris Diaw supplemented Belinelli with 17 points, but the Spurs’ starters struggled. Forwards Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard scored 12 points each, but Leonard hit just three of 15 shots from the field. Guard Tony Parker wasn’t much better, making four of 12 shots and scoring eight points. Guard Danny Green went 3-for-9 in a seven-point effort.

The Clippers led by four heading to the fourth quarter after Paul scored eight straight points during the final five minutes of the third. He also assisted on a dunk by forward Glen Davis for the final points of the period. Davis later left the game with an injured left ankle.

Griffin carried the Clippers through most of the third quarter, scoring 10 points during the first six minutes.

Thanks to Griffin, the Clippers managed to maneuver from 10 points down midway through the second quarter to nine ahead less than five minutes into the third quarter.

“I thought Blake and Chris took the game over,” Popovich said. “They were tremendous.”

The Clippers pulled even by halftime despite Paul missing all seven of his first-half field-goal attempts. Paul said he was not concerned about his shooting.

“I didn’t think about it,” Paul said. “It was all about continuing to take the shot, do what we need to win.”

Not that Paul failed to contribute in the first half. He handed out eight assists, while Jordan and Redick picked up the slack in scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Jordan, a poor free-throw shooter, missed six of 13 in the half as the Spurs continued their series-long strategy of intentionally fouling him. But midway through the second quarter, when the Spurs led by 10, Duncan misinterpreted a signal from Popovich not to foul.

Duncan picked up his second foul on that play and his third, unintentionally, with 3:59 remaining in the half. Duncan left the game, and the Clippers finished the half with an 11-4 push.

“That was my fault,” Duncan said. “I actually was looking in the other direction when he said ‘no.’ He was calling a play, and I mistook it for what it was.”

Rivers, meanwhile, was happy his team was tied at halftime after watching Griffin and Paul combine to convert three of 15 shots.

“You’re thinking, ‘I think I‘m gonna live with that,'” Rivers said of being level at the break.

NOTES: San Antonio’s victory against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Tuesday improved its record to 13-3 in Game 5s of series that were tied at 2-2 under Gregg Popovich, who is in his 19th season as the Spurs’ coach. They are 4-1 on the road in those games. ... San Antonio’s win in Los Angeles was its 60th on the road in a playoff game since 1997 -- 13 more than anybody else in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers are next with 47. ... The Clippers missed on 13 of 14 3-point attempts during their 111-107 loss in Game 5. Coach Doc Rivers said that 10 of the shots missed were wide open. ... Rivers was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his criticism of the officiating after Game 5. After reviewing the full officials’ report from the game, Rivers said, “I was right a lot. We have the hardest game to officiate. You move on.”