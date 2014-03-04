Preview: Clippers at Suns

The Phoenix Suns are getting heavy pressure at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff bracket and are staring at a brutal four-game stretch. The Los Angeles Clippers bookend that four-game span, beginning with a trip to Phoenix on Tuesday. The Clippers are winners of four straight and are coming off one of their more dominant games of the season - a 108-76 thrashing of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

The Suns will host the Oklahoma City Thunder before hitting the road for trips to the Golden State Warriors and Clippers, all while trying to keep pace with the Dallas Mavericks and stay ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies in the postseason race. Phoenix is coming off back-to-back wins thanks to the backcourt of Goran Dragic and Gerald Green. Dragic set his third career high of February with 40 points on Friday and handed out eight assists while Green went off for 33 points in a 129-120 triumph over Atlanta on Sunday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (41-20): Los Angeles is adding another veteran scorer on Tuesday when Danny Granger is expected to make his debut with the team. Granger, who was bought out of his contract after being traded from Indiana to Philadelphia, signed with the Clippers but could not make his debut on Saturday when coach Doc Rivers inadvertently forgot to include him on the active roster. “The Granger thing was on me,” Rivers told reporters. “My job is to check it so I’m going to have to pay a silly fine; our team instituted a silly fine. I don’t know what the amount will be, probably dinner.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (35-24): Dragic collected 26 points and eight assists while Green scored 21 in a 107-88 win at the Clippers on Dec. 30, and those two could be on the verge of getting some help in the backcourt from Eric Bledsoe. The former Los Angeles guard has not played since that win over the Clippers due to a knee injury but is participating in 5-on-5 drills at practice and could be close to a return. Phoenix is comfortable sending out a starting backcourt of Green and Dragic until Bledsoe is 100 percent, and the two combined to hit seven 3-pointers as the Suns went 15-of-24 from beyond the arc on Sunday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Granger should help cover the loss of guards Jamal Crawford (calf) and J.J. Redick (back), who will both miss Tuesday’s game.

2. Dragic is averaging 27.5 points on 61.2 percent shooting in his last four games.

3. Los Angeles F Blake Griffin has recorded 20 or more points in 19 straight games, tied with Dominique Wilkins for the longest such streak since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1984-85.

PREDICTION: Clippers 115, Suns 111