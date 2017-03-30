Preview: Clippers at Suns

The Los Angeles Clippers have been an up-and-down team since the All-Star break and are hoping to ride the momentum of an impressive victory when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Los Angeles registered a high-octane 133-124 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Wednesday to remain 1 1/2 games behind the fourth-place Utah Jazz and one game ahead of the sixth-place Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Clippers are just 10-10 since the All-Star break but played solidly against the Wizards with shooting guard J.J. Redick leading the way with a season-best 31 points and matching his high of seven 3-point baskets. "Our thing is playing better, honing in what we need to do," Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers told reporters afterward. "That's what I need to do from this point forward." The Suns are sinking fast with nine straight losses as they begin a stretch in which five of their next six games are at home. Star shooting guard Devin Booker (ankle) might be on the sidelines for the second straight game.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (45-31): Four starters scored over 20 points in the same game for the first time in franchise history as point guard Chris Paul (27), power forward Blake Griffin (26) and center DeAndre Jordan (23) joined Redick with big outings as the foursome combined for 107 points. Griffin nearly missed a triple-double by adding 10 rebounds and nine assists, Jordan collected 18 rebounds for his 36th double-double of the campaign and Paul had 13 assists but had trouble defensively with Washington All-Star John Wall (41 points). "We came out, we competed, it's a good win for us," Paul told reporters. "It's about consistency. We've got to do it again and again."

ABOUT THE SUNS (22-53): Booker became a household name when he scored 70 points against the Boston Celtics on Friday and he apparently tweaked an ankle during that contest or the ensuing game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. He sat out Tuesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks and some critics are opining that coach Earl Watson erred by keeping Booker on the floor in the final minutes against Boston to help him get to 70. "I don't care about being accepted," Watson told reporters. "I care about one thing, and that's developing our players."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers won nine of the past 11 meetings, including three this season.

2. Los Angeles PG Austin Rivers (left hamstring) departed Wednesday's game in the second quarter and will sit out against the Suns.

3. Phoenix rookie PF Marquese Chriss is 8-of-32 shooting over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 122, Suns 98