Griffin ejected as Suns cruise past Clippers

PHOENIX -- The Los Angeles Clippers were in enough trouble without injured starting guards Chris Paul and J.J. Redick. An unwarranted ejection, at least the way the Clippers saw it, was just too much to overcome.

Forward Blake Griffin was ejected after receiving his second technical foul with 2:36 remaining in the second quarter, and the Suns turned a one-point lead at that point into a 118-104 victory behind guards Brandon Knight and Eric Bledsoe.

Knight tied a career high with 37 points, and Bledsoe added 26 as the Suns (4-4) broke a two-game losing streak.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers pointed to the second technical on Griffin as the game-changer.

“I just thought it was awful,” Rivers said. “He didn’t say enough. It is tough, not because we already had two guys out, but you just wonder, Blake Griffin?”

Griffin scored on a nifty left-handed layup after a move from the left side but was called for his second technical foul by referee Brian Forte while returning upcourt following the play. He finished with 11 points, three rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes.

Griffin and Suns forward Mirza Teletovic were called for offsetting technical fouls with 6:19 remaining in the second quarter, about a minute after Suns reserve guard Ronnie Price sustained a concussion when he was struck in the face by an elbow from Los Angeles forward Josh Smith.

“We get techs, we get everything,” Rivers said. “That was a loss of composure. That is the bottom line.”

Knight shot 14-for-22 from the field and made six of 10 3-point field-goal attempts while tying a career best set with the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 31, 2013, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“They were pretty consistent with what I have been getting,” Knight said of his shots. “The same shots I got the first time we played the Clippers. They just went down tonight. Just continuing to be consistent and confident and work on my game. Those shots will fall.”

Bledsoe, reinserted late when the Clippers got within 15, had 10 rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his fourth career triple-double. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons with the Clippers.

“Having a triple-double would have been fun, but at the end of the day, it is about the win,” Bledsoe said. “Brandon was on fire.”

Reserve forward T.J. Warren tied a career high with 18 points, and reserve forward Jon Leuer added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns. Phoenix led 100-75 on Warren’s basket two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Reserve guard Jamal Crawford led the Clippers (5-4) with 18 points, and reserve guard Wesley Johnson had 14.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and nine rebounds. He made five of 13 free throws, including two of nine in the second quarter when the Suns fouled him intentionally to disrupt several possessions.

Suns forward Markieff Morris sustained what the team called a slight left knee sprain in the first quarter. He played only six minutes, scoring five points.

Bledsoe had 22 points and Knight 19 in the first half, when the Suns took the play to Clippers fill-in guards Austin Rivers and Pablo Prigioni, who combined for 17 points in the game on 6-of-18 shooting.

“We had bad spirit tonight,” Austin Rivers said. “We let their guards get so comfortable tonight. I pride myself on playing defense and being a defensive stopper. My man had 30 points. The other one had 37. That was a bad game. Disappointing game.”

Bledsoe and Knight were 15-for-23 in the first half and had 41 points as the Suns took a 58-49 lead into the break.

The Suns scored nine of the final 10 first-half points after Griffin was ejected, and the Clippers were not able to climb within 10 points in the final 21 minutes.

NOTES: Clippers G Chris Paul, who has been affected by finger, groin and eye injuries this season, did not play because of the groin injury. “He’s just not had a lot of fun so far,” coach Doc Rivers. “I guess you’d rather have it now, but it hurts us. When he’s not great, we’re not as good, obviously.” Paul sustained by a fractured left index finger during the team’s preseason work in China. ... Clippers G J.J. Redick did not play after being removed in the second quarter of a 118-108 loss to Dallas on Wednesday with lower back spasms. Rivers said he doubts Redick will play in the team’s home game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. ... The Suns broke an eight-game losing streak in the series. ... After three days off, the Suns played the first of four games in seven days Thursday.