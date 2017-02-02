Clippers sink slumping Suns

PHOENIX -- With Chris Paul out with a thumb injury and DeAndre Jordan ejected in the third quarter, having Blake Griffin back at the top of his game helped the Los Angeles Clippers persevere.

In his third game back from a right knee injury, Griffin tied a season high with 29 points and the Clippers overcame a third-quarter ejection to DeAndre Jordan to beat the slumping Phoenix Suns 124-114 on Wednesday.

"This is the best Blake we've seen (since his return) by far," Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said. "He played in gears. He knew when to go he knew when not to go.

"We had all kinds of foul trouble, we lost DJ and at the end of the game had Blake and four guards out there. These are the games you love when you win because it was unconventional. We're just in a mode right now of survival."

Griffin made 10 of 14 shots and had eight rebounds and five assists, flying into the crowd in the fourth quarter after a Tyson Chandler flagrant foul.

"Blake is dynamic. He's unbelievable," Clippers guard Jamal Crawford said. "That's why when he's out there playing; he's always in the MVP conversation. There is a top bar of guys in the NBA and he's on that top shelf."

J.J. Redick had 16 points for the Clippers and banked in a big 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down with 3:28 left to turn a three-point Los Angeles lead into a 112-106 margin.

Related Coverage Preview: Clippers at Suns

Raymond Felton, who had 18 points, followed with another 3-pointer with 2:16 left, the Clippers had a 115-106 lead and their third win in as many games against the Suns this season.

"I was proud how we stuck with it," Griffin said. "With DJ going out and (Bledsoe) having a fantastic game, I was proud of the way we stayed with it and dug it out at the end."

Crawford and Austin Rivers had 14 points and Brandon Bass added eight points in six minutes in place of Jordan for Los Angeles (31-18), who never trailed but gave back a handful of the double-digit lead.

Eric Bledsoe had 41 points, his third 40-point game in 11 days for the Suns (15-34). It was his fourth 30-point effort in the last nine games. Phoenix has lost five in a row overall and four straight at home.

"My teammates did a great job fighting with me. We just came up short," Bledsoe said. "We've got a lot of talented young players. They've got to play through these situations."

Devin Booker added 20 points for Phoenix, who have allowed at least 112 points in each game of the losing streak.

"Younger teams have to learn to play defense," Phoenix coach Earl Watson said. "We always find a way to score; we have talented scorers in the backcourt. But we gave up way too many points."

The Clippers led by as many as 14 in the third quarter and 83-71 with 4:52 left when Jordan was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul that sent Phoenix's Marquese Chriss crashing to the ground.

The Suns finished the quarter on a 17-9 run with Bledsoe scoring 14 in the quarter and pulling the Suns within two at 94-92 on a reverse layup with 10 seconds left.

Phoenix inched within one at 94-93 on a P.J. Tucker 3-pointer with 10-26 left, but Bass had six points early in the fourth to keep the Clippers in front.

"They had momentum at that point and it could have gone one way, but it went the other," Crawford said.

Phoenix got back within 106-103 on Bledsoe's 3-point play before Redick and Felton ended the bid with their 3-pointers.

The Suns missed 11 of their first 13 shots from the field while the Clippers jumped out to a quick 14-4 lead. Griffin had 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting and added three assists for Los Angeles, who made 16 of 24 shots and led by as many as 11.

Bledsoe kept the Suns within shouting distance with 11 points and 3-point play by Booker with 12.2 seconds left cut the lead to 38-31 at the quarter.

The Suns stayed in the game with 14 offensive rebounds in the first half which produced 20 second-chance points.

Crawford had eight points off the bench in the second quarter and pushed the Clippers lead back to 62-52 with six straight points including a tip-in with 1:19 left. But the Suns scored the final seven points of the half, five by Bledsoe including two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to cut the lead to 62-59 at intermission.

NOTES: Suns F Jared Dudley missed the game due to an illness. F Dragan Bender (right ankle soreness) returned after missing the previous three games. ... Clippers coach Doc Rivers said there is no timetable for G Chris Paul's return from a ligament tear in his left thumb. "He looked amazing (Tuesday). I am thinking, 'Well, can't we just put him in? Put a cast on that thing a go for it.' He just can't receive a lot of passes with his left (hand) yet." ... Clippers C DeAndre Jordan went into the game averaging an NBA-best 15.8 rebounds with Phoenix's Tyson Chandler seventh at 11.9. ... F Marquese Chriss had a career-high 20 points Sunday in Phoenix's 115-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Chriss joined Devin Booker (17 times) and Archie Goodwin as the only teenagers to score 20 points in a Suns uniform.