Preview: Clippers at Thunde

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to bounce back from their largest loss of the season when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in a nationally televised affair Sunday afternoon. Russell Westbrook’s return to to the starting lineup after a 27-game absence mattered little for the Thunder in a 103-81 setback to Miami at home on Thursday. Westbrook had 16 points on 4-of-12 shooting and Kevin Durant led the way with 28, but Oklahoma City registered its lowest scoring output at home this season.

The visit to Oklahoma City represents the culmination of a daunting four-game stretch for the Clippers, who defeated Portland before dropping two straight to San Antonio and red-hot Memphis. They have yet to lose three in a row this season but have dropped their last three contests on the road, including a 102-96 setback to the Grizzlies on Friday. Blake Griffin continued his stellar run with 28 points and 13 rebounds in the loss, while Chris Paul had 14 assists before suffering a sprained left thumb in the closing seconds, an injury that is not expected to cause the All-Star guard to miss any time.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (37-20): Los Angeles has seen its roster shrink in recent days after after losing guard J.J. Redick to a hip injury, trading away two reserves and choosing not to keep Sasha Vujacic around at the end of his 10-day contract. A transaction or two is likely on the horizon, but until reinforcements arrive coach Doc Rivers wants more effort from his bench, which was outscored 43-7 at Memphis. Rivers has leaned on his starting five, giving each of them at least 35 minutes against the Grizzlies, and all but Matt Barnes at least 38 minutes Tuesday against the Spurs.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (43-13): Just as Westbrook returned to fortify the backcourt, the frontcourt suffered an injury in the form of center Kendrick Perkins’ strained groin, which is expected to sideline him for at least a week. With Perkins playing just eight minutes before the injury Thursday night, the Thunder - who lead the NBA in rebounding margin (+4.8) - were outrebounded 41-38 by the Heat, who rank 28th in that category (-3.8). Rookie Steven Adams, who made two starts in Perkins’ place earlier this season - including in a 111-103 loss at the Clippers - will be pressed into duty.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Durant averaged 30.5 points, nine assists and six rebounds as the teams split a pair of encounters in November.

2. Paul is 5-for-23 from the floor in two games since the All-Star break after going 13-for-21 in two games before it.

3. Los Angeles has allowed at least 102 points in six of its last seven games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 106, Clippers 99