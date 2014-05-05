Preview: Clippers at Thunde

The Los Angeles Clippers prevailed through an emotional series and don’t get any time to recuperate as they open the Western Conference semifinals against the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Los Angeles dealt with anger over racist comments spewed by now-banished owner Donald Sterling while fighting off the Golden State Warriors in a hard-fought series that ended Saturday. The Thunder also went seven games in the opening round, claiming the final two to oust the Memphis Grizzlies.

Second-seeded Oklahoma City was tested mightily by Memphis through five games before the Thunder easily won the final two contests as forward Kevin Durant rediscovered his shooting stroke and Russell Westbrook excelled as an all-around force. “We always try to figure out ways to get better,” Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks told reporters after Saturday’s clinching win. “We’re not mistake-free, but our effort is right on.” The Clippers were somehow able to keep much of their focus on basketball despite the chaos caused by the Sterling situation. “It’s been a crazy ride for us,” center DeAndre Jordan told reporters. “I commend our guys for sticking with it. It’s been a roller coaster, but we came out and had a job to do and we did it.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Jordan was a difference-maker in the middle against Golden State by averaging 12.1 points, 15.1 rebounds and four blocks, and his 106 rebounds surpassed Bob McAdoo’s franchise mark (94 for the Buffalo Braves in 1975) for a playoff series. Power forward Blake Griffin was strong on the scoring front (23.3) but grabbed just 6.3 boards and will be expected to increase that effort while being matched against Oklahoma City’s Serge Ibaka. Point guard Chris Paul (17.4 points, nine assists in the postseason) is bothered by a hamstring injury so it is likely that valuable reserve Darren Collison will find himself defending Westbrook at times to keep Paul from being taxed. Shooting guard Jamal Crawford and J.J. Redick provide the outside artillery and small forward Matt Barnes has his moments.

ABOUT THE THUNDER: Westbrook put together a contest for the ages with 27 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds on Saturday to join Boston’s Rajon Rondo as the only players with a triple-double in two different Game 7s. He struggled with his shot for much of the series despite averaging 25.6 points while Durant also found himself under scrutiny while averaging 29.9 points with five 30-point outings. Durant is expected to be named MVP early this week but that didn’t stop the Oklahoma City newspaper from dubbing him “Mr. Unreliable” after a couple subpar shooting performances. Ibaka (13 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocked shots) is a consistent performer but Oklahoma City will need some better efforts from a supporting cast that includes guard Reggie Jackson and forward Caron Butler.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split four regular-season meetings and each team won once on the other’s home floor.

2. Durant averaged 32.5 points against the Clippers this season.

3. Jordan, who led the NBA with a 67.6 field-goal percentage in the regular season, shot 75.7 percent against Golden State.

PREDICTION: Thunder 111, Clippers 109