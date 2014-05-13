Preview: Clippers at Thunde

The Los Angeles Clippers will be riding the momentum of an epic comeback while the host Oklahoma City Thunder will be looking to rebound from a colossal collapse when the teams square off in Tuesday’s Game 5. Oklahoma City jumped out to a 22-point lead in Game 4 and the Clippers overtook the Thunder with a frantic fourth-quarter push to knot the series at two games apiece. Darren Collison was the late-game hero as Los Angeles recorded the improbable 101-99 victory.

Oklahoma City standout Kevin Durant scored 40 points in Game 4 but was a nonfactor in the final minutes as the Clippers roared to the finish. “We’ve got to turn the page quickly,” Durant said afterward. “Can’t get too high off of wins and too low off of losses. Got to figure out what we did wrong and get better at it in Game 5.” Los Angeles trailed by 16 with nine minutes to play before the resounding comeback, displaying a trait that the franchise hasn’t always been associated with. “It shows our growth,” forward Matt Barnes said afterward. “I don’t know if we win a game like this last year, honestly. We just kept believing and kept talking to each other.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Collison and the term “playoff hero” found in the same sentence was an unexpected occurrence with there being a star point guard named Chris Paul on the team. But the backup who is with his fourth NBA team in five pro seasons excelled by scoring eight points in the final 2:58, including the go-ahead basket with 59.9 seconds to go. “You just got to love a guy like that who plays with so much heart and never gives up,” Paul said afterward in reference to Collison. The Clippers went to a small lineup in the final quarter to shake things up or otherwise Collison would have been on the bench in the final minutes.

ABOUT THE THUNDER: Oklahoma City’s disintegration was partly due to issues matching the smaller lineup but primarily due to defensive lapses that allowed Los Angeles to score 38 final-quarter points. The Thunder held the Clippers to 35.2 percent shooting over the first three quarters before Los Angeles was 14-of-22 over the final 12 minutes. “We’ve got to get back – gave up too many layups,” point guard Russell Westbrook bemoaned afterward. “They got too many easy baskets, especially when we had the lead.” Oklahoma City was also hurt by 16 turnovers, half of them by Durant.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Paul posted his seventh double-double of the playoffs with 23 points and 10 assists in Game 3.

2. Oklahoma City PF Serge Ibaka had eight points on 2-of-5 shooting on Sunday, a sharp decline from his Game 3 effort of 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting.

3. Los Angeles possessed a 45-43 rebounding advantage in Game 4 after the Thunder won the battle of the boards by an average of 14.3 over the first three games of the series.

PREDICTION: Thunder 113, Clippers 110