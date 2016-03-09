Preview: Clippers at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder certainly haven’t forgotten that they blew a 22-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers last week in Los Angeles. The Thunder get another chance at the Clippers in a home game on Wednesday just seven days after seeing the large advantage turn into a 103-98 road loss to Los Angeles.

The Clippers closed the game with a 26-5 run while finishing off the improbable rally against the Thunder and arrive in Oklahoma City with four victories in the past five games. Los Angeles has won 14 of its last 17 away games and dominated the second half on Monday while producing a 109-90 road win over the Dallas Mavericks. Oklahoma City has struggled of late with six losses in nine games and guard Dion Waiters is among the Thunder players who haven’t forgotten what happened last week against the Clippers. “We always come out with a great sense of urgency,” Waiters told reporters. “When we get a big lead, we have to learn how to step on their neck and get it over with.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (41-21): Center DeAndre Jordan had 23 points and 20 rebounds in the victory over Dallas to mark the fifth time in his career that he has had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same contest. Jordan has collected 10 or more rebounds in 19 consecutive games and also had a big game against the Thunder last week when he had 20 points and 18 rebounds. Point guard Chris Paul scored 27 points against the Mavericks and is averaging 25.8 points and 11.2 assists over the last five games.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (43-20): Point guard Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s 104-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to record his 10th triple-double of the season. Oklahoma City has won all 10 of those contests and has compiled a 25-4 mark in Westbrook’s 29 career triple-doubles. Small forward Kevin Durant has his own roll of superb outings to admire with five 30-point outings while registering six consecutive double-doubles - he’s averaging 31.7 points and 11.5 rebounds during the stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Westbrook is averaging 28.5 points as the Thunder have split two games with the Clippers this season.

2. Oklahoma City backup C Enes Kanter had 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Bucks after averaging seven points and 5.5 rebounds over the previous two games.

3. Los Angeles F Jeff Green was scoreless in 21 minutes against Dallas - the second time in three games that he hasn’t scored.

PREDICTION: Thunder 118, Clippers 117