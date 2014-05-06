Clippers 122, Thunder 105: Chris Paul made eight 3-pointers and had 32 points and 10 assists as visiting Los Angeles annihilated Oklahoma City in the opening game of the Western Conference semifinals.

Blake Griffin added 23 points as the third-seeded Clippers put up 39 first-quarter points en route to dominating the contest. Jamal Crawford scored 17 points and J.J. Redick added 12 as Los Angeles shot 54.9 percent from the field and made 15-of-29 3-pointers.

Russell Westbrook scored 29 points and Kevin Durant added 25 for second-seeded Oklahoma City, which hosts Game 2 on Wednesday. Serge Ibaka had 12 points as the Thunder suffered their worst home playoff loss in six seasons since relocating from Seattle to Oklahoma City.

Paul was 12-of-14 from the field and 8-of-9 from 3-point range and set the tone with 17 first-quarter points, making all five of his 3-point attempts. The Clippers grew the lead to 24 on a 3-pointer by Matt Barnes late in the second quarter and took a 69-52 lead into the break.

The Thunder were within 15 after a basket by Westbrook with just over 10 minutes remaining in the third before Paul connected on another 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run. Los Angeles possessed a 104-78 lead entering the final quarter and cruised to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Paul fell one short of the NBA playoff record for 3-pointers in a game, shared by Ray Allen (2001 and 2009), Vince Carter (2001), Rex Chapman (1997) and Jason Terry (2011). … Oklahoma City posted a 47-31 rebounding advantage but committed 18 turnovers leading to 23 Los Angeles points. … Clippers C DeAndre Jordan had seven points and four steals but was just 1-of-8 from the free-throw line.