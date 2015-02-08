Thunder 131, Clippers 108: Kevin Durant scored 29 points and Russell Westbrook had 19 and 11 rebounds as host Oklahoma City rolled past slumping Los Angeles.

Rookie Mitch McGary had a career-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 10 rebounds while fellow reserve Reggie Jackson made all six of his shot attempts en route to 15 points for the Thunder, who shot 52.3 percent. Dion Waiters chipped in 16 points and Serge Ibaka had 13 for Oklahoma City, which had a 54-29 advantage on the glass.

Chris Paul had 18 points and 13 assists while Jamal Crawford finished with 21 points as Los Angeles lost its fourth straight and fell to 2-5 on its current eight-game road trip. Spencer Hawes scored 17 while starting in place of All-Star forward Blake Griffin, who will miss time due a staph infection in his elbow.

,

McGary, who had scored three points in eight minutes all season, had two baskets in a 6-0 spurt to end the first quarter, and teamed with Jackson to go 10-for-10 from the floor in the first half as Oklahoma City took a 66-56 lead. Durant had 19 points in the first half, hit a 3-pointer and a bank shot early in the third to make it 77-58.

The Clippers got to within 12 points later in the quarter before the Thunder closed the stanza with an 18-4 run capped by Westbrook’s 3-pointer to go up 101-75. The margin reached 30 points for the first time when Jackson fed McGary for a basket with under nine minutes left as Oklahoma City produced its best scoring output in a regulation game this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Griffin will have surgery on the elbow Monday and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. ... Thunder C Kendrick Perkins was suspended for the game for a head-butt given to New Orleans G Tyreke Evans on Saturday. ... Westbrook, who had 45 and 48 points in his last two games, missed his first eight shots before a make late in the first half.