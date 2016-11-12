Clippers, Griffin clip Thunder, Westbrook

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Blake Griffin scored 25 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to an 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Griffin made 10 of 20 shots from the field and grabbed six rebounds. Jamal Crawford came off the bench to score 19 points and Chris Paul contributed 17 points and 10 assists.

Russell Westbrook paced the Thunder with 29 points, nine assists and 14 rebounds. Victor Oladipo added 18 points and Andre Roberson and Enes Kanter each scored 13 points.

With the Clippers leading by three points late in the game, the Thunder began to intentionally foul center DeAndre Jordan. He made 1 of 6 free throws on three possessions. During that span, Westbrook made two free throws and cut the deficit to 94-92.

On the ensuing possession, Oladipo drove the lane with a chance to tie. He had his shot blocked and was leveled on the play.

As Oladipo lay on the ground, Paul calmly drained a 3-pointer on the other end to push the Clippers' advantage to 97-92 with 4:16 left.

Westbrook scored before Jordan was fouled again. He made five of his next six foul shots and LA led 102-94. The Thunder quit fouling Jordan after that.

Oklahoma City then ran off eight straight points, including 3-pointers from Oladipo and Westbrook, to tie the score.

Guard Austin Rivers missed two free throws before Westbrook raced coast to coast for a layup. With 33 seconds left, the Clippers led 109-106.

Paul dribbled the clock down to 13 seconds left before he missed a jumper. Westbrook got the rebound and called timeout.

Westbrook was fouled on the inbounds pass and hit two free throws. Crawford went to the foul line and missed one of two.

The Thunder got the ball to Westbrook. Instead of driving down the lane to tie the score, he hoisted up a long 3-pointer that was off the mark.

The Clippers got the rebound and ran out the clock.

The loss was the second straight at home for the Thunder (6-3). The Clippers (8-1) haven't tasted defeat since losing to Oklahoma City last week.

NOTES: Los Angeles Clippers F Blake Griffin is a native of Oklahoma City and played at the University of Oklahoma. He was asked if he feels pressure to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder when he becomes a free agent. "I would say true friends and family, where they know that my main focus is this season and this team," Griffin told media in Los Angeles before coming to Oklahoma City. "And they know that I enjoy playing here and I love this team and coaching staff. So they know that that's my main focus." ... The Thunder assigned F Josh Huestis to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA Development League. That enabled the third-year forward to be in uniform Friday night. ... When Clippers G Chris Paul came out for shootaround, he pointed out to teammates that the Thunder ball boys were not wearing Kevin Durant's sneakers like they had in previous seasons.