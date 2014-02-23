Clippers get important road win over Thunde

Clippers get important road win over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he wasn’t concerned about his team’s road record. Even though the Clippers had very few, if any, quality wins away from home, he didn’t think it was a pertinent.

However, after the Clippers beat Oklahoma City 125-117 on Sunday afternoon at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, Rivers’ players were signing a different tune.

“This one was big for us,” Clippers forward Blake Griffin said. “We haven’t really made a statement on the road. We’ve won games, but we hadn’t won big games. So this was great for us.”

The win broke a two game losing streak for the Clippers while handing the Thunder their second straight defeat at home. But Thunder forward Kevin Durant, who scored 42 points, isn’t panicking yet.

“Every night we’re not going to be great,” Durant said. “Unless you guys come in and beat us up all the time and talk negative to us, we’re going to think that way. So we have to keep our heads up. Keep pushing and keep getting better. Just learn from our mistakes and we’ll be all right.”

With 4:29 left in the fourth quarter, guard Chris Paul knocked down a wide-open 3-pointer to give the Clippers a 112-109 lead. Thunder guard Russell Westbrook responded with a 3-pointer of his own to tie game.

The next trip down the court, Durant hit a 3-point from the top of the key to put Oklahoma City (43-14) up by three with 2:35 left. However, the Clippers hit four straight free throws to go ahead by one.

After Durant missed two free throws of his own, guard Jamal Crawford drained a 3-pointer to put the Clippers (38-20) up by four with 1:30 on the clock.

A layup by Durant cut the deficit to two. But Crawford answered again with a jumper in the lane with 45 seconds left. Westbrook missed an ill-advised three and the Clippers put the contest away at the free-throw line.

Crawford finished with 36 points to lead the Clippers. But it was his play down the stretch that had his teammates impressed.

“I’ve always been comfortable in that position late,” Crawford said. “But now I have such good players around that they attract attention as well. Shots are a little bit easier. Coach called had great plays down the stretch. It’s a product of everything. Kind of a perfect storm.”

Despite an injured hand, Paul had 18 points to go along with 12 assists. Forward Matt Barnes scored 24 points while Griffin added 20 points on 6-for-15 shooting.

Durant led all scorers on 15-of-30 shootiing and added 10 assists. It was his ninth 40-point game of the season. Forward Serge Ibaka added 20 points while Westbrook scored 13 points in his second game back from injury. Guard Derek Fisher came off the bench to shoot 5-for-8 from 3 -point range on his way to 15 points.

“When he brings it every time, just toughness and his want is inspiring,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said of Fisher. “He makes his guy struggle to score the basketball and that’s what we need to have all our players do.”

NOTES: Thunder F Kevin Durant on Jason Collins becoming the first openly gay player in the NBA: “From what I’ve heard ... great teammate that puts his body on the line. And I can roll with anybody like that.” ... The Clippers entered Sunday with only a 12-man roster after trading away F Antawn Jamison and F Byron Mullens before the trade deadline. They now have three available roster spots and are reportedly in contention to pick up Glen “Big Baby” Davis. Davis played for coach Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics. “I have a hunch,” Rivers said. “But until everything’s done, I have no idea.” ... Oklahoma City Thunder C Kendrick Perkins sat out Sunday’s game against the Clippers after sustaining a strained left groin Thursday during a loss to the Miami Heat. He will be sidelined into the week, where he will get further evaluation from a specialist. Rookie C Steven Adams started in place of Perkins. ... The Clippers have played only 17 games this season with its complete starting lineup. ... Three days later, Thunder coach Scott Brooks was still stunned with how poorly his team played against the Heat. “It was odd,” Brooks said. “I was thinking this doesn’t happen to us. We don’t get beat by 20, often. I was struggling with that. I‘m not disappointed in any of our guys. But I was disappointed in myself and the way we played.”