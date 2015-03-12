Paul carries Clippers past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- All the talk around the NBA lately has been how unstoppable Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook is and if he’s an MVP candidate for carrying his team.

Not so quietly, the Los Angeles Clippers had been getting the same heavy lifting from its All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

When the two met up Wednesday, it was Paul who had the title “MVP of the game” taped to his locker after he posted 33 points and nine assists to lead the Clippers to a 120-108 victory over the Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“Chris is a team-first guy,” Clippers guard J.J. Redick said. “His thing is going to be, how do I help my team win. A lot of times that facilitating and scoring. But anytime he has an individual matchup, he always wants to win it. There is no question, he is competitive.”

The Clippers (42-23) increased their lead to one game over the idle San Antonio Spurs for fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Thunder (35-29) dropped a half-game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the eighth and final playoff position. But Westbrook doesn’t seem worried.

“It’s not a test for us,” Westbrook said. “We’ve been in the top, it would be my last four years we’ve been in the top two teams in the West.”

Heading into the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City trailed by 15 points. The Thunder tried to get back into the game by intentionally fouling center DeAndre Jordan starting around the 8:30 mark.

Even though Jordan came up empty at the line on several trips over the next three minutes, the Thunder couldn’t cut into the lead, and they fell behind 110-93. Turnovers and hurried 3-pointers spelled doom for the home team.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers is refusing to take out Jordan when the fouls start coming at a furious pace. Jordan paid off the confidence by making just enough foul shots to prevent the hack-a-Jordan strategy from being effective. He finished the night 12-of-22 from the line while compiling 18 points and 17 rebounds.

“That’s what he does,” Rivers said of Jordan. “He’s just fearless. He is playing with unbelievable energy and passion. And he’s dominant.”

Guard Anthony Morrow came off the bench to pace the Thunder with 26 points. Westbrook had his worst game in weeks, as he was held to 24 points on 5-of-14 shooting. He also collected nine rebounds, seven assists and 10 turnovers. Center Enes Kanter scored 18 points, and forward Serge Ibaka added 15 points.

Redick scored 25 points and handed out seven assists. Forward Matt Barnes added 22 points.

Oklahoma City’s perimeter defense was nonexistent for much of the night. If Paul or Redick weren’t getting open jump shots, it was Barnes.

Los Angeles shot 15-for-30 from 3-point range. The Thunder provided no pressure on the shooters, and the Clippers took advantage by posting leads of six points through one quarter, eight points at halftime and 15 after three quarters.

“With me not having to guard (Kevin) Durant, I was able to help a little bit more, get a couple of steals and a couple of blocks from the help inside,” Barnes said. “It was big without No. 35 out there.”

NOTES: Although he missed his 14th game due to a staph infection in his elbow, Clippers F Blake Griffin is on the verge of returning, according to coach Doc Rivers. “There is no target date,” Rivers said. “I am just saying he is very close. I can’t give a date. He can possibly play Friday, he could possibly play Sunday or it could be after that. But he is close. He is actually shooting now.” ... Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant went through an extended workout before the game, and he is close to a comeback, too. “He is progressing,” coach Scott Brooks said. “We evaluated him today. We expect him to return to play in a week to two weeks.” ... Rivers was asked if he expects the NBA to have a lockout in 2017 due to salary-cap smoothing. “I hope not,” Rivers said. “If so, I will really, really, work on my golf game.”