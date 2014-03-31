Preview: Clippers at Timberwolves

Two of the main attractions might be out when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Each team boasts one of the league’s best, young power forwards, but Clippers star Blake Griffin is unlikely to play because of back spasms and Minnesota’s Kevin Love mentioned exhaustion and oncoming illness for a rough night in Sunday’s loss at Brooklyn. Both players have put up big numbers in the season series, but Los Angeles has won all three meetings by a combined 10 points.

Griffin’s potential absence might be the only thing that could cool off the Clippers, who have won 15 of their last 17 and sit third in the Western Conference, 2 1/2 games behind second-place Oklahoma City and two clear of fourth-place Houston. The Clippers clinched their third straight trip to the playoffs with a 118-107 win at Houston on Saturday. “It’s another goal that’s accomplished,” center DeAndre Jordan told reporters. “It’s definitely not the only thing we want to accomplish this season, but it’s a start. Now we’ve just got to keep building and win as many games as possible and hit our stride when the playoffs start.” The Timberwolves have lost four of their last six and are close to being eliminated from playoff contention.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (52-22): Griffin, who has averaged 25.7 points and 10 rebounds against Minnesota this season, left in the first quarter at Houston and isn’t likely to rush his return with the Clippers already having secured their playoff berth. If he’s out, the Clippers will be thin up front with forward Glen Davis in coach Doc Rivers’ doghouse after being sent to the locker room early in the second quarter following a disagreement on the bench. Jordan picked up the slack inside against the Rockets with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (36-36): Minnesota has enjoyed great success inside against the Clippers — Love has averaged 26 points, 16.7 rebounds and seven assists in the season series while center Nikola Pekovic has put up 25.7 points and 10.3 rebounds. Love wasn’t himself against the Nets, going 5-for-14 from the field and saying he was “exhausted” and “might be getting sick or something.” The Timberwolves had to lean heavily on their perimeter players Sunday, getting 21 points apiece from Corey Brewer and Kevin Martin.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won eight straight meetings to take a 49-48 edge in the all-time series.

2. Minnesota rookie C Gorgui Dieng has averaged 11.9 points and 13 rebounds over his past eight games after putting up 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over his first 42 contests.

3. Clippers F Danny Granger returned to Los Angeles before Saturday’s game to receive treatment for a strained left hamstring and will not play in the final two contests of the team’s five-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Clippers 106, Timberwolves 101