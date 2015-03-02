Preview: Clippers at Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Clippers look to put the finishing touches on what has been a solid road trip when they visit Minnesota on Monday. After falling in a hard-fought game in Houston to begin the four-game voyage, the Clippers picked up solid victories at Memphis and Chicago with some of their best defensive efforts of the season. The Grizzlies were held to 79 points, one more than a season low for a Los Angeles opponent, and the Bulls shot a season-low 31 percent in the Clippers’ 98-86 win Sunday.

Los Angeles has won 10 in a row against Minnesota, which has dropped two straight to the teams the Clippers just stymied. Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points but his Timberwolves teammates combined to shoot 36.4 percent from the floor in a 101-97 setback against Memphis on Saturday. Los Angeles, which is 10-4 in the second half of back-to-backs, hosts Minnesota a week from Monday to wrap up the three-game season series.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (39-21): Los Angeles’ surge has come with All-Star power forward Blake Griffin sidelined following elbow surgery and he figures to miss at least another game or two, which gives DeAndre Jordan even more time to shine. Already a big part of the formula for the Clippers, Jordan continues to elevate his game in Griffin’s absence, averaging 17.3 points and 20.5 rebounds over the last eight games, during which Los Angeles is 6-2. Jordan’s 26 boards - including an NBA season-high 17 in the first half - helped the Clippers control the glass on Sunday against Chicago, the second-ranked rebounding team in the East.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (13-45): As much as Kevin Garnett has created a buzz in his return to Minnesota, his contributions on the floor have been spotty. After providing five points and eight rebounds in his first game back, an emotional 20-point home win over Washington, Garnett was rested for the visit to Chicago and then ejected following a pair of technicals against Memphis on Saturday. Still, the Timberwolves all-time great has been appreciative of the outpouring of support and purchased 1,000 tickets for Monday’s contest to be given away to fans.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers PG Chris Paul is averaging 24.8 points and 12.3 assists during a streak of four straight double-doubles.

2. Timberwolves C Nikola Pekovic is considered day-to-day after playing just 12 minutes against Memphis before leaving with ankle pain.

3. Los Angeles has won five in a row at Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Clippers 99, Timberwolves 92