Preview: Clippers at Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Clippers have dominated Minnesota in recent seasons and look to defeat the Timberwolves for the 15th time in 16 games when they square off on Wednesday. The Clippers have posted seven straight wins in Minnesota, including a 110-106 victory on Dec. 7.

Los Angeles has strung together three consecutive victories, including an impressive 114-90 drubbing of the Boston Celtics on Monday. “It’s great, it’s amazing,” point guard Chris Paul told reporters. “Not only do we get a chance to rest, it’s all about everybody getting into a rhythm and a flow. We have to make sure everybody has that as we get ready to play in the playoffs.” Minnesota has put together a stretch of three wins in four games as its young roster is showing signs of progress late in the season. “It’s a process and this can lead into next year,” shooting guard Andrew Wiggins told reporters after Monday’s 121-116 win over the Phoenix Suns. “We don’t want to stop. We play hard for a reason. We’re building something here.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (46-27): Los Angeles was clicking on all cylinders in the victory over Boston and had four reserves score in double digits as part of a 67-point showing from the bench. Coach Doc Rivers might have been happiest about the fact Paul played just 26 minutes - he had 13 points and 14 assists against the Celtics - for the second straight day to get some much-needed rest. “It’s huge. Right after the All-Star break he played a ton of minutes,” Rivers told reporters. “I thought that was a tough stretch for him. Now, allowing him to play low minutes in back-to-back games, going on the road, it’s good for us.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (25-49): Wiggins poured in 32 points in the win over Phoenix and has scored 20 or more points in nine of the past 12 games. Interim coach Sam Mitchell has been pondering resting Wiggins and fellow youngsters Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine occasionally over the final eight games but hasn’t yet made a decision. Like Wiggins, Towns didn’t look like he needs any rest by putting forth a stellar effort against the Suns with 27 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth straight double-double.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves posted a 108-102 victory in Los Angeles on Feb. 3 to halt a 14-game skid against the Clippers.

2. Minnesota PG Ricky Rubio is averaging 16 points, 9.4 assists and 3.2 steals over the past five games.

3. Los Angeles SF Paul Pierce (knee, ankle) will miss the contest after suffering a fall against the Celtics.

PREDICTION: Clippers 118, Timberwolves 116