Preview: Clippers at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves hope to build off their first road victory when they begin a four-game homestand against the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Andrew Wiggins averaged 32.5 points over the last two games for Minnesota, including 29 in Wednesday’s 123-107 victory at Orlando, joining Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns for an exciting young offensive trio.

Wiggins, Towns and LaVine are all averaging at least 20 points in the first seven games for the Timberwolves while talented point guard Ricky Rubio (elbow) could return to the lineup Saturday. “It doesn’t matter whose hitting in a game, we find the man with the hottest hand,” LaVine told reporters. “We have so many dynamic players on this team.” Minnesota will have to put together another big performance against the Clippers, who have won five straight and eight of nine to open the season after avenging their only loss with a 110-108 victory at Oklahoma City on Friday. Blake Griffin continued his solid play in the early season for Los Angeles with 25 points, pushing his average to 20.2.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (8-1): Los Angeles is getting contributions from several players on the offensive end and its defense has been solid as well, allowing more than 100 points for just the second time Friday. Point guard Chris Paul has posted at least eight assists in seven of nine games and is averaging 20 points over the last three contests, making 10-of-17 from 3-point range in that stretch. Center DeAndre Jordan notched his second double-double of the season Friday with 12 points and 13 rebounds while J.J. Redick drained 10-of-16 from behind the arc in the last four games.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (2-5): LaVine poured in 37 points Wednesday, draining 7-of-9 shots from 3-point range, to push his average to 20.4 — third behind Wiggins (24.0) and Towns (21.9). Rubio could help in the backcourt with rookie Kris Dunn still adjusting to the pro game, averaging just 4.9 points and shooting 36.4 percent from the field in the early going. Minnesota forward Gorgui Dieng has converted 13 of his 21 shots from the floor over the last three games and is the only other player averaging in double figures scoring (10.4) while adding 8.3 boards per contest.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won 15 of the last 16 meetings, with the only loss in that stretch coming Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

2. Minnesota G Tyus Jones has played more than 30 minutes in two straight games for the first time in his career and averaged 11 points.

3. Los Angeles veteran G Jamal Crawford scored a season-high 19 points off the bench Friday — only his second double-figure effort in six games this month.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 102, Clippers 96