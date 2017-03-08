Preview: Clippers at Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Clippers seem to make themselves at home in Minnesota and look to defeat the host Timberwolves for the 10th consecutive time at the Target Center when the teams square off Wednesday. The Clippers won 16 of 17 overall meetings until center Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 37 points to lead Minnesota to a 104-101 victory in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.

The Timberwolves were slated to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday but the contest was postponed due to slippery court conditions. Minnesota is one of five teams trying to chase down the eighth-place Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference race, so it hurt to have the opener of a three-game homestand postponed (the game will be rescheduled for a later date). The Clippers are in fifth place in the West after Monday's impressive 116-102 home win over the Boston Celtics but have work to do if they are to reach their stated goal as a conference finalist. "For us, it's all about taking it one day at a time," point guard Chris Paul said in a postgame television interview. "Pressure - I don't really know what that is. You go out and play and you compete and try to leave it all out on the floor."

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (38-25): Back up shooting guard Jamal Crawford averaged 22 points in the past two games after scoring a total of 22 over the previous four contests. He was red-hot in the second half in the victory over Boston and scored 17 of his 19 points after the break, including making three 3-pointers in a 70-second span of the third quarter. "I think I'm at my best whenever I'm just not thinking," Crawford told reporters. "I'm just relaxed. I'm just playing, just hooping. It's just basketball. I've done it my whole life. I've always said when you're at your best in the NBA if it feels like you're like high school because your true game comes out."

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (25-37): Small forward Andrew Wiggins had his franchise-record streak of 19 consecutive 20-point outings snapped in Saturday's loss to San Antonio when Spurs star Kawhi Leonard hounded him into 6-of-24 shooting and he finished with 17 points. Wiggins is averaging 24.5 points against the Clippers this season, topping 20 both times with efforts of 27 and 22 points. Towns is threatening to break Wiggins' record as he has recorded 17 straight 20-point outings and has six consecutive double-doubles in which he is averaging 26.8 points and 17.5 rebounds during the stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Towns averaged 30.5 points and 11 rebounds as the teams split this season's first two meetings.

2. Los Angeles PF Blake Griffin scored 26 points against Boston and has four 20-point efforts in the past six contests.

3. Minnesota PG Ricky Rubio posted his first triple double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Saturday's loss to San Antonio.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 112, Clippers 106