Strong fourth quarter propels Clippers past Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Los Angeles Clippers are legitimate contenders in the NBA’s Western Conference. The Minnesota Timberwolves are contenders for the first overall pick.

The Wolves gave the Clippers a battle Monday night but couldn’t overcome a monster game from point guard Chris Paul in a 110-105 Los Angeles victory at Target Center.

The victory was the third in a row for the Clippers, who finished a four-game road trip 3-1.

The Clippers outscored Minnesota 24-18 in the final quarter, overcoming a one-point deficit entering the final 12 minutes.

Paul played a starring role, finishing with 26 points and 14 assists. His 19-foot fadeaway jumper over Kevin Garnett with 38 seconds remaining put Los Angeles ahead by five, essentially putting the game away.

“I tried to get the iso. They took away my step-back and I put up a tough one and it went down,” Paul said.

Related Coverage Preview: Clippers at Timberwolves

“I don’t know how that went in,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. “Honestly, I thought it was a pass, I really did.”

Paul was on point from the opening tap, scoring 10 points and racking up eight assists in the first quarter, leading the Clippers on a 17-2 run and boosting Los Angeles to a 12-point lead after one.

But Minnesota responded with a 24-8 run to start the second quarter, led by guard Ricky Rubio, who finished with his fourth career triple-double. Rubio had 12 rebounds and 11 assists to go with his 18 points. The Wolves grabbed the lead on a free throw by Gary Neal with 6:13 remaining before halftime and led by as many as three in the second before carrying a 60-58 lead into the break.

A 10-4 run out of the half gave Minnesota its largest lead of the night, an advantage they matched on a Neal jumper with 5:28 remaining in the third.

Los Angeles scored the next three baskets, however, and went into the final quarter trailing by just one at 87-86.

“We ran out of gas,” Wolves coach Flip Saunders said. “We played hard, guys made plays. Earlier in the year, we fall behind by 15 and we get beat by 30 and we don’t even make it a game. Now we’re falling behind by 15 and guys are fighting back and giving themselves opportunities to win.”

Clippers forward Glen Davis scored six points over the first half of the fourth as Los Angeles built an eight-point lead down the stretch. Davis finished with 12 points and three rebounds off the bench before fouling out with 3:44 left. Center DeAndre Jordan, the NBA’s leading rebounder, had 18 boards to go with 12 points.

”It was at different times and different points in the ballgame but we had guys step up and make big plays,“ said Clippers guard J.J. Redick, who finished with 18 points before being ejected with under three minutes to play. ”It was a team effort, a total team effort. I know that sounds like a cliche, but it really was. We didn’t have any wing players.

“It was a great win for us. It might’ve been the best win of the trip.”

The Wolves got as close as 102-101 with 1:43 remaining following two Andrew Wiggins free throws, but Paul found forward Spencer Hawes in the corner for an uncontested three.

”That was a big shot, Paul said. “I was going to keep feeding him because at the end of the day, you’ve got to make the right play. [Garnett] kept tagging DeAndre so we couldn’t get the lob and Spencer was wide open. On most nights, I don’t think teams will do that because Spencer can knock down that shot.”

Minnesota kept it close in the final quarter despite shooting 1 for 14 from the floor, and scoring on only free throws over the final 10-plus minutes. The Wolves had a chance to tie the game with nine seconds remaining, but Neal’s 3-point attempt missed off the rim.

“What happens many times is you lose your legs,” Saunders said. “When you lose your legs, you can’t make shots. When you can’t make shots, you’ve got to find a way.”

Seven Wolves scored in double-figures, including all five starters. Garnett finished with 12 points and three rebounds, Wiggins had 18 points and fellow rookie guard Zach LaVine had 14 off the bench, including 12 first-half points. Neal, starting in place of Kevin Martin, had a team-high 19 points and a career-high nine rebounds.

NOTES: Clippers F Matt Barnes missed the game due to a hamstring injury. Barnes could also sit out Wednesday’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers before likely returning Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. Jordan Hamilton got the start in his place. ... Timberwolves G Kevin Martin was sidelined because of an illness. Gary Neal got his first start with the Wolves at shooting guard. ... Timberwolves C Nikola Pekovic did not play because of a sore right ankle. ... The Wolves continue their four-game homestand with a game Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.