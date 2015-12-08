Clippers rely on experience to beat youthful Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the game close late in the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Clippers do what veteran teams often do to the NBA’s younger clubs.

Los Angeles made its free throws and made timely defensive stops in a 110-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday.

The Clippers (12-9), beginning a five-game road trip, won for the fifth time in six games and improved to 3-4 away from Staples Center.

“We executed, we got every shot, we got every stop,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “That’s how you end games. They’re young too, they’re going to keep getting better and better.”

The loss was Minnesota’s fourth consecutive and third straight on a four-game homestand that wraps up Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game was fast paced for much of the night as the teams traded leads 15 times, including seven in the fourth quarter.

“They know how to play in those situations,” Timberwolves interim coach Sam Mitchell said. “We’re disappointed in our home record, but we’ve been in every game.”

Related Coverage Preview: Clippers at Timberwolves

Los Angeles center DeAndre Jordan powered the Clippers early accounting for 12 points and six rebounds in the first quarter. Much of that offense came on four monster follow-up dunks as the Clippers led 29-25 after 12 minutes.

Minnesota (8-12) went on a 17-4 run early in the second quarter, including a five-point burst by rookie center Karl-Anthony Towns that gave the Timberwolves their largest lead of the night at 49-41.

Towns had 10 points at halftime as Minnesota went to the locker room ahead by two.

The Wolves stretched that lead to six after three quarters.

Clippers forward Blake Griffin’s lay-in with 25.5 seconds left gave his team the lead for good before a marathon final 10 seconds that featured a combined eight fouls.

“We always feel like we’re in good shape but that last minute is killing us,” Wolves guard Zach LaVine said. “We can’t learn how to pull it through.”

Guards J.J. Reddick and Jamal Crawford made all nine of their free throws as the Clippers’ lead shifted between one and three points.

A foul away from the ball on Towns finally allowed the Clippers the extra free throw and an opportunity to make it a two-possession game.

Reddick was one of nine from the floor, including zero-for-five from beyond the arc but had 13 points thanks to his 11-for-11 from the line.

“I always feel like the next shot’s going in, whether it’s from the field or the free-throw line,” Reddick said. “I had made my four free throws prior to that point [late in the game], so I was good.”

Griffin finished with 16 points and added 11 rebounds, and guard Chris Paul had 14 points and five assists for the Clippers. Crawford added 18 points off the bench, shooting four-for-6 from beyond the arc.

“We made this uglier than it had to be,” Paul said. “But we got some stops down the stretch.”

Minnesota was buoyed 59 points from its bench, including a game-high 21 from LaVine and 14 from forward Gorgui Dieng. Forward Shabazz Muhammad had 13 points to go along with nine boards, falling one rebound shy of his second career double-double.

“I think Zach is getting better before our eyes,” Mitchell said. “We always thought he could score in this league; we think in time, he’s going to get better at it.”

Towns led the Minnesota starters with 18 points. Point guard Ricky Rubio added 16 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves.

NOTES: Clippers G Chris Paul originally was listed as out for Monday, but he was in the starting lineup after missing two games because of sore ribs. ... Clippers G J.J. Redick was active despite an ankle injury. ... Timberwolves F Kevin Garnett grabbed three defensive rebounds, leaving him four shy of Karl Malone’s all-time record. ... The Clippers will continue their road trip Wednesday with a game against the Bucks in Milwaukee. ... The Timberwolves will conclude a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.