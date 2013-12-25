Preview: Clippers at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors briefly looked like a legitimate challenger to the Los Angeles Clippers atop the Pacific Division before a hot start cooled off. The Warriors will try to get back into the race when they host the Clippers on Wednesday night. Los Angeles is riding a five-game winning streak and is averaging 113.6 points in that span behind Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Golden State is built similarly to the Clippers, with Stephen Curry and David Lee playing the Paul-Griffin part and Andrew Bogut matching Jordan as a rebounding and defensive force in the middle. Griffin and Jordan combined for 27 rebounds in a 120-116 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday while Paul put up his customary double-double with 19 points and 13 assists. Lee, who led the league in double-doubles with 56 last season, posted his ninth straight with 28 points and 10 boards in Monday’s 89-81 win at Denver.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (20-9): Doc Rivers had a few things to fix when he took over as head coach of Los Angeles in the summer - installing a consistent defense and a never-say-die attitude were two of the things at the top of the list. The Clippers came back from five points down in the final 26 seconds to force overtime on Sunday, proving Rivers’ message to the team. “We didn’t give up,” Griffin said. “Every single time we came through at the end of the game and in overtime. (Rivers) kept stressing, everybody on the bench was saying, ‘We have time to win this game.’ I think everybody just believed and we got it done.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (16-13): Golden State has not put together three straight wins since taking four in a row to improve to 8-3 on Nov. 18. Things got a little rocky from there but the Warriors crushed the Lakers 102-83 on Saturday and pulled out a tough victory at Denver on Monday as Andre Iguodala began to look a bit like his old self. Golden State’s rocky stretch coincided with Iguodala’s 12-game absence due to a hamstring injury, and the veteran swingman had his most productive outing in four games since returning with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting and six rebounds in 31 minutes on Monday. Iguodala also improves the team defensively, and the Warriors have held each of their last two opponents under 40 percent from the field.

1. Griffin was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after putting up 26 points and 11.3 rebounds in four games.

2. Lee and Bogut are the first pair of teammates to each record 10 or more rebounds in nine straight games since Charles Barkley and Moses Malone in 1986 for the Philadelphia 76ers.

3. Paul went for 42 points and 15 assists as Los Angeles cruised to a 125-116 home win in the last meeting on Oct. 31.

