Preview: Clippers at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angles Clippers have not gotten along very well when they ve met this season. The Clippers will try to keep their players from getting tossed out of the latest meeting when Los Angeles visits the Warriors on Thursday. Blake Griffin was ejected under dubious circumstances in a 105-103 Clippers loss on the Christmas night the last time Los Angeles visited Golden State.

The NBA came out the next day and said Griffin did not deserve to get tossed from the testy Christmas contest but the damage was already done after Klay Thompson blocked Chris Paul s tying layup attempt. Paul (shoulder) will not be on the floor this time around but the Warriors have several of their own issues to deal with an appear to be stuck in neutral ever since a 10-game winning streak came to an end earlier this month. We have to be better,  Golden State coach Mark Jackson told reporters after an 88-85 home loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. The very good teams or the great teams in this league, they take care of business. 

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (33-15): Los Angeles just got off the road after a seven-game trip necessitated by the Grammy Awards taking over their arena and made a brief pit stop at home with a 110-103 to the Wizards on Wednesday before heading right back out to Golden State. The 5-2 trip was the best Grammy swing ever for the team, which has won four straight and 10 of 12 to push five games in front of the Warriors in the Pacific Division, with the Phoenix Suns in between. Blake Griffin scored 29 points on Wednesday and is averaging 25.2 points in 13 games since Paul went down to help keep the Clippers near the top of the Western Conference.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (27-19): Golden State is 3-6 in the nine games since the end of their winning streak and squandered the momentum from a win over the Portland Trail Blazers by falling to the Wizards. Right now we are a team that if a championship caliber team comes in here or an elite team comes in here we play at that level,  Jackson said. If a bad team or average team comes in we play at that level. We are not good enough to allow who comes in here to determine how hard we play.  The Warriors, who are 1-3 on the current five-game homestand, had been struggling on the defensive end but have held each of their last two opponents to 88 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors G Stephen Curry is averaging 29.2 points in the last five games but struggled to 8-of-23 from the field on Tuesday.

2. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan has recorded double-digit rebounds in 25 straight games and has pulled down 35 boards in the last two contests combined.

3. Golden State C Andrew Bogut received both a technical and a flagrant foul in the last meeting while F Draymond Green was ejected from the Christmas night contest.

PREDICTION: Warriors 109, Clippers 104