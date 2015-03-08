Preview: Clippers at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are back home and have resumed their quest to finish with the top spot in the Western Conference. The Warriors will try to finish off a perfect three-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Clippers have been off since a crushing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and are unlikely to have All-Star Blake Griffin (elbow) back for the battle with Golden State.

The Warriors struggled through a 3-3 road trip against Eastern Conference teams but got back to being the strong defensive team that pushed them up the standings when they returned home Wednesday. They have held their last two opponents to an average of 91 points. “We’ve been committed effort-wise and energy-wise (on defense),” Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “When you play hard and have the versatility that we do, then good things should happen. We’ve definitely gotten our edge back at that end.” Los Angeles is second in the NBA – behind the Warriors – in scoring average but is missing some firepower with Griffin sidelined.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (40-22): Los Angeles got 36 points and 12 assists from Chris Paul on Wednesday but squandered a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter before dropping a 98-93 overtime decision to the Trail Blazers. “No such thing as moral victories,” Paul told reporters. “Show me somebody who’s all right with losing, and I’ll show you a loser. We needed to win. It’ll hurt tonight, and tomorrow we’ve got to get ready for Golden State.” Paul has stepped up his production with Griffin out and is averaging 26.8 points and 12.5 assists in the last six games.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (48-12): Golden State’s balance on both ends of the floor and ability to switch effectively on defense are big reasons for its success, with Stephen Curry leading the charge. The MVP candidate is making up for a shooting slump from fellow “splash brother” Klay Thompson by knocking down at least five 3-pointers in each of the last four games. Curry went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points in a 104-89 win over Dallas on Friday but was limited to 1-of-5 from 3-point range in a 100-86 loss at Los Angeles on Christmas night.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers signed veteran G Nate Robinson to a 10-day contract.

2. Curry has hit multiple 3-pointers in each of his last 17 games.

3. Los Angeles G Jamal Crawford (calf) is doubtful but F Matt Barnes (hamstring) could return from a two-game absence.

PREDICTION: Warriors 103, Clippers 99